NEWS
Sunday Igboho visits Iganga a day after Fulani herdsmen attacked the town
Popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho on Monday visited Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo state, a day after the town was attacked by Fulani herdsmen.
Igboho was in the town to access the level of damage in yesterday’s attack.
During the visit, Igboho also tried to comb the forest in search of the herdsmen.
He was, however, prevented from entering the forest by a team of fully armed soldiers, who were trailing his convoy immediately they arrived the town.
Our correspondent who is on ground sighted about 8 trucks of the Nigerian Army behind Igboho’s convoy
NEWS
Ayade’s aide resigns over defection
The Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Sustainable Development Goals, Mr Mark Obi, has resigned his appointment.
In his resignation letter, which he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Calabar, the state capital, Obi said that “as a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)”, he would not defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“Following recent happenings in the political alignment of the state governor, I am persuaded to review my involvement in the current state administration.
“Consequently, being a founding and subsisting member of the PDP in Cross River, I cannot in good conscience remain in my appointment as Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals.
“I hereby resign my appointment as Special Adviser immediately. I am very grateful to Gov. Ayade for finding me worthy to serve the state in the said capacity.
“Nevertheless, I will continue to support the state and government in any way possible as a stakeholder and senior citizen,” the letter read.
NEWS
Twitter ban: I’m number three on list of defaulters – Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye who represented the Kogi CentralSenatorial District in the 8th National Assembly has identified himself as the number three defaulter of the Federal Governments ban on Twitter.
The FG had last week suspended the microblogging platform for allegedly allowing contents that are capable of threatening the corporate existence of Nigerians.
However, many Nigerians have been accessing the platform via the use of Virtual Private Network, VPN.
The Senior Pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye tweeted on Monday, stating that his church will not comply with the FG’s ban.
Similarly, a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Sunday defiled the FG’s ban, tweeted via his verified handle challenging the FG to do its worst.
Other prominent Nigerians including the Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai have continued to use the medium despite the threat of prosecution by the FG.
Senator Dino Melaye, in his tweet on Monday via his verified handle, said he would be the third person to face prosecution.
The tweet reads, “Government list to Police on the Twitter ban, my name is number 3. In an unjust society silence is a crime. Please let’s start.
“Government can’t take away our human right”.
NEWS
Umahi resigns as chairman Southeast security committee
The chairman of the South East Security Committee, codenamed, Ebubeagu, Major General Obi Abel Umahi (rtd) has resigned his position.
Umahi tendered his resignation in a letter dated June 4, 2021, entitled: “Resignation as Chairman South east Security Committee – Ebubeagu” and addressed to chairman of the South East Governor’s Forum.
In the letter also copied to the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor and sighted by The Nation, Umahi said since the formation of the security outfit, the southeast governors had stifled it of funds and without providing it with an office space.
Part of the letter reads: “Since this Security Committee was formed, we deliberated and agreed on ways to raise security consciousness down to the community level in Igbo land, mode of operations, logistics and some types of equipment required, such as drones, vehicles etc. We also crafted the Concept of SE Security.
“Additionally, I chaired a 21-man Committee set up to draft a legal framework for the SE Security outfit. The committee was composed of members of SE Security committee, the Attorney generals of the five Southeast states and some prominent Igbo sons and daughters. The 21-man Legal Framework Committee was funded to completion by the Governor of Ebonyi State.
“On 11th April, 2021, SE Governors announced the formation of EBUBEAGU at Owerri. Subsequently, the draft legal framework produced by the 21-man Committee was reviewed by SE Security Committee members and the Attorney Generals of the five Se States to suit South East Ebubeagu Security outfit.
“The SE Security Committee thoroughly prepared and submitted the modalities, including the structure, for the take-off of EBUBEAGU to the Governors’ Forum during the security of South East Governors’ Forum, attended by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and some other Igbo leaders presented a request that Ebubeagu should be jointly rolled out as a matter of urgency and also funded by the Government of the five SE States. From inception to date, SE Security Committee was never funded at all in any capacity and not even an office space was provided.
“I respectfully request that Your Excellencies kindly permit me to resign my appointment as the chairman, SE Security Committee in the spirit of my love to serve Ndigbo, I can assure you that I will always be available to advice on the success of Ebubeagu at no cost, just as I served as the Chairman of South East Security Committee from 31 August 2019 till date at no cost directly or indirectly to the five South East State Government, groups and individual. I highly appreciate Your Excellencies for the opportunity you gave me to serve Ndigbo.”
Umahi who confirmed his resignation to journalists on telephone said, “Please be assured of my loyalty, respect and accept my highest regards of your esteemed considerations.”
