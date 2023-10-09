Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has thanked former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, Professor Banji Akintoye, Ayo Adebanjo and several traditional rulers for the roles they played in securing his release from Beninese custody.

Igboho gave his appreciation in a statement on Sunday he read via his Instagram handle titled, “My Release in Benin Republic”.

Igboho’s statement partly read, “First of all, my sincere appreciation goes to God almighty, the master of the universe for making this day.

“I give special thanks to President Talon of Benin Republic and to all members of his cabinet. My gratitude goes to my heroic father, Professor Banji Akintoye, and Professor Wole Soyinka for their support in the course of the struggle. May God reward you Baba for your standing courageously for our Yoruba nation and me. You promised to stand by me through my ordeal in Benin Republic and you have fulfilled your promise.

“I will not forget to appreciate former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Baba Ayo Adebanjo for their roles, even though only God gives freedom. Let me use this opportunity to say thank you to all religious leaders, pastors, Muslim clerics and traditional worshippers for their prayers day and night.”

Igboho was arrested on July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on his way to Germany.

The activist had fled Nigeria following a bloody raid on his Soka residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital by the Department of State Service (DSS), which accused him of hoarding arms.