Sunday Igboho sends fresh message to supporters ahead of Wednesday’s court session

Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has urged his supporters to get prepared and exhibit solidarity with him when his case comes up tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22 at the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan will tomorrow hear the appeal filed by the federal government against the judgment of an Oyo State High Court, which awarded N20billion in damages to Igboho over the raid on his Ibadan home on July 1.

Igboho had sued Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Department of State Services (DSS), and Director of State Services, Oyo State over the raid.

He also sought an order of the court directing the respondents to return all the items seized from his house.

He listed the items to include N2 million cash, travel documents, gold jewelry, wristwatches, two mobile phones and other items yet unknown but which were allegedly carted away by the DSS

During the raid, two people were said to be killed, while 12 of his associates were arrested.

Delivering judgment in the fundamental human rights suit on September 16, 2021, Ladiran Akintola, the judge, awarded N20 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages against the secret service.

However, Malami appealed the decision of the court .

Igboho in a statement issued by his spokesperson,Olayomi Koiki on Tuesday said his supporters should be civil in their conduct and comportment before and after the court sitting.

The case comes up at 9 am.