Sunday Igboho sends fresh message to supporters ahead of Wednesday’s court session
Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has urged his supporters to get prepared and exhibit solidarity with him when his case comes up tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22 at the Court of Appeal.
The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan will tomorrow hear the appeal filed by the federal government against the judgment of an Oyo State High Court, which awarded N20billion in damages to Igboho over the raid on his Ibadan home on July 1.
Igboho had sued Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Department of State Services (DSS), and Director of State Services, Oyo State over the raid.
He also sought an order of the court directing the respondents to return all the items seized from his house.
He listed the items to include N2 million cash, travel documents, gold jewelry, wristwatches, two mobile phones and other items yet unknown but which were allegedly carted away by the DSS
During the raid, two people were said to be killed, while 12 of his associates were arrested.
Delivering judgment in the fundamental human rights suit on September 16, 2021, Ladiran Akintola, the judge, awarded N20 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages against the secret service.
However, Malami appealed the decision of the court .
Igboho in a statement issued by his spokesperson,Olayomi Koiki on Tuesday said his supporters should be civil in their conduct and comportment before and after the court sitting.
The case comes up at 9 am.
U.S. confiscates assets of Roots TV founder and ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, over $2.1 million tax evasion – Report
The United States government has reportedly confiscated assets belonging to the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, over non-payment of federal income taxes going up to $2.1 million.
The embattled politician is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.
He had clinched the party’s presidential ticket after defeating the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, in a keenly contested election.
According to Peoples Gazette, the US government has obtained a default judgement approving the confiscation of Kachikwu’s assets.
The media outlet, citing court documents, reports that case number 8:21-cv-01546-GJH filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland against Kachikwu and his now ex-wife, Somachi, approved the seizure of assets in a default judgement.
This, it is understood, followed the failure of the defendants to respond to the summons and complaints served to their Maryland home in June 2021.
Kachikwu was said to have evaded tax payment while working in the U.S. between 2009 and 2011, an offence punishable by law in the country.
It was gathered that as of March 2, 2022, the accrual of the interests and statutory additions on Kachikwu’s unpaid federal income tax liabilities had reached $2,082,500.
According to U.S. law, the tax liabilities will continue to accrue until paid in full by the Roots TV CEO and his ex-wife Somachi, daughter of Nigeria’s former aviation minister, Kema Chikwe and sister of a popular rapper, Naeto C.
James E. Miller of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, in September 2021 filed a motion for default judgement after the defendants shunned all attempts to get them to settle their tax debts. The U.S. District Court in Maryland granted the motion in March 2022.
The assets confiscated include a residential property at 8524 Churchill Downs Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
This is not the first time Kachikwu would be involved in a similar tax evasion scandal. He was indicted for a similar offence in 2009 during which he allegedly delivered a $100,000 cash bribe to curry the favour of former U.S. Congressman, William Jefferson, to broker business deals in Nigeria during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.
He, however, regained his freedom after agreeing to testify against Jefferson in court. His testimony strengthened the argument of the prosecution team, leading to the conviction of the Congressman found guilty of bribery, and racketeering amid other charges.
He is yet to react to the latest development as of the time of this report.
President Buhari names replacements for Amaechi, other ex-ministers
President Muhammafu Buhari has found replacements for ministers who resigned to contest the presidential election.
Buhari has forwarded the names of the new ministers to the Senate for confirmation.
In a letter that was read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawa,n on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari said the nominees would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.
The letter read: “In accordance with Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the underlisted ministerial nominees for your confirmation.”
The nominees are:
Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State
Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State
Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State
Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State
Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State
Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State
Odum Odih – Rivers State
The president did not assign his nominees to ministries.
The former ministers that resigned their appointments to seek elective posts included the Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah and the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.
Nigerian petrol marketers, IPMAN directs members to sell fuel at N180 per litre Amid Scarcity
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Monday asked marketers across the country to begin dispensing petrol at N180 per litre and above.
The union gave this directive because it claimed it was no longer possible to sell at the government’s cap of N165 per litre.
This was disclosed by the Lagos Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, Akin Akinrinade, in an interview with Channels TV.
He explained the reasons behind the fuel scarcity, stating that the situation across the state was as a result of the operating environment which had become hostile to their businesses.
He mentioned that the petroleum marketers were not on strike as circulated but had found it difficult to operate considering the dependence on diesel whose price has skyrocketed.
He said, “Members of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria IPMAN have shut down their stations, not because we are striking; we are not on strike.
“Rather, the business environment has been very hostile to us such that we can no longer do business under this condition. For you to load a litre of petrol, you pay in N162 per litre.”
He however disassociated the situation with the removal of subsidy or deregulation of the petroleum sector.
He listed the high cost of buying petrol at the depots, the high cost of diesel for running their station, and the increased cost of freight as the major factors responsible.
Akinrinade stressed that it was no longer feasible to sell the product at the recommended price of N165 to a litre, adding that the landing cost of petrol was between N175 to N178 naira to the litre.
“You now have to add the cost of transportation which is between N6 to N8, depending on the distance within Lagos,” he explained. “If it is outside Lagos, it is much more than that. So, if you add N8 to N162, you already have N170 and the government which is the regulator wants us to sell at N165; we have not even added the charges at the depot and the running cost at our stations.”
