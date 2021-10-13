NEWS
Sunday Igboho rushed to hospital over suspected organic failure
Embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has been reportedly diagnosed with possible kidney or lungs illness in Benin Republic.
Yomi Aliyu, one of the lawyers of the agitator, told BBC Yoruba about the agitator’s developing illness, stating that the rights activist developed the illness in Benin Republic prison custody.
According to Aliyu, the agitator who is critically ill, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The lawyer raised the alarm that Igboho needed urgent medical attention.
According to him: “Igboho was not diagnosed with this sickness before he was arrested in Cotonou. It was so critical that they had to rush him to the hospital.
Nnamdi Kanu not transferred to India, still in DSS custody – Ejiofor
Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, debunked report that the Federal Government has moved his client to India.
Ejiofor, in a statement he issued through his verified Facebook page, said contrary to the report which he described as “fake news”, he held a pre-trial briefing with the embattled IPOB leader last Monday, with another visit scheduled for Thursday.
Maintaining that FG would have no choice but to produce Kanu in court on October 21, Ejiofor, urged all his supporters not to get distracted, but to intensify their prayers and supplications to God.
The statement entitled “Important Notice”, read; “Please Umuchineke (children of God), and teeming followers of Our indefatigable Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, this time should not be for any form of distraction.
“You all should rather be intensifying in your prayers and supplications to Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama as the D-Day gradually approaches.
“Do not give in to mischief makers who are currently parading FAKE NEWS that Our Client Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been transferred to India for whatever mischievous purpose they are insinuating.
“We were with him on Monday for pre-trial briefing and will still be with him tomorrow.
“Please your eyes should always be on the ball, do not be distracted at all.
Remain strong in spirit, and continue in your prayers and supplications.
“The Federal Government has no choice but to bring Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Court on the 21st Day of October, it is an explicit order of Court. “Thank you all and remain blessed”.
It will be recalled that despite heavy security that was mounted at the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 26, the Department of State Services, DSS, failed to produce the detained IPOB leader for continuation of his trial.
Government lawyer, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, had blamed the inability of the DSS to produce the Defendant in court on what he termed as “logistical difficulties”.
Kanu, who was on June 27, returned back to the country after he was reportedly arrested in Kenya, is facing a treasonable felony charge the FG preferred against him.
Trial Justice Binta Nyako had on June 29, remanded him in custody of the DSS.
The Defendant had since filed an application to be transferred from DSS custody to a Correctional Center, accusing the security agency of denying him access to his lawyers and medical doctor.
He said he might die in custody of the DSS if nothing was done to urgently address his deteriorating health condition.
Gunmen attack Bayelsa police station, kill Inspector, cart away rifles
Unknown gunmen have attacked police officers that were conducting a stop-and-search operation along Kolo-Ogbia Road, Bayelsa State on Monday.
The assailants numbering six and armed with AK-47 rifles in an unmarked vehicle, opened fire at the unsuspecting policemen and a serving Inspector, attached to the Kolo Police Division in Ogbia Local Government Area, was fatally injured.
Sources disclosed that the incident happened around 10.45pm and the Inspector, who was one of the three policemen on duty, was hit by a bullet while trying to take cover to repel the attack.
The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said the investigation was ongoing to apprehend the gunmen and recover the rifle.
Buswat said, “Police officers who were conducting stop and search operations along Kolo-Ogbia Road, were attacked by gunmen suspected to be cultists, on 11 October 2021, at about 2245hours.
“A Police inspector was fatally injured and his rifle was carted away. Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the gunmen and recover the stolen rifle.”
Also confirming the incident, the Youth President of Kolo Community, Mr Gift Okere-Onyiagholo, said the gunmen returned on Tuesday, and robbed a Point Of Sale (POS) shop, carting away cash and phones.
“After they attacked the police station on Monday, they came back on Tuesday to rob a POS shop in broad daylight. This happened about 12noon yesterday. We are afraid for our safety,” he said.
Customs asks FAAN to halt flights by 91 private jets
From October 25, 91 private jet owners may not be able to use the nation’s airspace if they fail to pay statutory Customs duties.
This is sequel to a ‘no fly’ request made to the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).
The service had on May 31 announced its plan to verify import documents of privately-owned airplanes in the country.
The exercise took place between June 7 and August 6 at the Tariff and Trade Department of the NCS.
Announcing the report on the exercise in Abuja yesterday, Customs spokesman, Joseph Attah, explained that within the stipulated period, 86 private jet owners or airplane operators showed up while 62 did not.
Out of the 86 that appeared, 57 were private-commercial operators that presented their documents and were accordingly cleared. The remaining 29 private jets/airplane owners and or their representatives were on October 11 directed to make payments to designated Federal Government accounts within 14 days.
Attah told reporters that the 29 owners risked impoundment of their jets if they failed to meet the deadline..
He said that as a prelude to the plan to impound the jets, Customs had reached out to FAAN to ensure that only privately- owned aircraft duly verified, and cleared by it (Customs) are authorised to fly..
His words: “29 private jets/aircraft were found liable for non-payment of Customs duty. Their values were assessed, and the appropriate demand notices were issued to their owners for the payment of outstanding duties.
“However, 62 other private jet/aircraft whose registration numbers were duly obtained from the appropriate authority were not verified because their owners or designated representatives made no presentations to Customs that could help determine their status.
“The owners of the 62 private aircraft … are requested to immediately furnish the Tariff and Trade Department of the service with the necessary documents for verification and clearance.”
”The Nigeria Customs Service implores all concerned to avail themselves of this opportunity as it will not hesitate to activate enforcement procedures on identified defaulters.
“Still, other private jets/aircraft owners whose aircraft’ registration and manufacturers’ serial numbers do not appear on any of the three lists, will do well to seek further clarification and clearance at Customs headquarters to avoid embarrassment.”
