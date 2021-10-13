Sunday Igboho rushed to hospital over suspected organic failure

Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, debunked report that the Federal Government has moved his client to India.

Ejiofor, in a statement he issued through his verified Facebook page, said contrary to the report which he described as “fake news”, he held a pre-trial briefing with the embattled IPOB leader last Monday, with another visit scheduled for Thursday.

Maintaining that FG would have no choice but to produce Kanu in court on October 21, Ejiofor, urged all his supporters not to get distracted, but to intensify their prayers and supplications to God.

The statement entitled “Important Notice”, read; “Please Umuchineke (children of God), and teeming followers of Our indefatigable Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, this time should not be for any form of distraction.

“You all should rather be intensifying in your prayers and supplications to Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama as the D-Day gradually approaches.

“Do not give in to mischief makers who are currently parading FAKE NEWS that Our Client Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been transferred to India for whatever mischievous purpose they are insinuating.

“We were with him on Monday for pre-trial briefing and will still be with him tomorrow.

“Please your eyes should always be on the ball, do not be distracted at all.

Remain strong in spirit, and continue in your prayers and supplications.

“The Federal Government has no choice but to bring Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Court on the 21st Day of October, it is an explicit order of Court. “Thank you all and remain blessed”.

It will be recalled that despite heavy security that was mounted at the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 26, the Department of State Services, DSS, failed to produce the detained IPOB leader for continuation of his trial.

Government lawyer, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, had blamed the inability of the DSS to produce the Defendant in court on what he termed as “logistical difficulties”.

Kanu, who was on June 27, returned back to the country after he was reportedly arrested in Kenya, is facing a treasonable felony charge the FG preferred against him.

Trial Justice Binta Nyako had on June 29, remanded him in custody of the DSS.

The Defendant had since filed an application to be transferred from DSS custody to a Correctional Center, accusing the security agency of denying him access to his lawyers and medical doctor.

He said he might die in custody of the DSS if nothing was done to urgently address his deteriorating health condition.