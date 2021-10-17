NEWS
Sunday Igboho: Pastor Giwa gives Benin Republic President 48 hours to release Yoruba agitator
The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has asked the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, to within 48 hours, release the Yoruba fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as “Igboho”.
Igboho is currently in a detention facility in Benin Republic.
The Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, home of the pro-Yoruba self-determination activist, was invaded by men from the Department of State Services, DSS, on July 1, 2021, leading to the arrest of twelve of his aides, while Igboho managed to escape arrest.
Igboho was later arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on July 16, 2021, with his wife while travelling to Germany and has since then been in detention.
One of his lawyers, Yomi Aliyyu, had last week raised an alarm that Igboho needed urgent medical attention.
According to him, Igboho was diagnosed with possible kidney and lung illness.
Speaking with his church members on the State of Nation on Sunday, Giwa warned president Talon not to allow himself to be used by selfish Nigerian politicians to dent the image of his country.
“Let me warn the President of Benin Republic to, within 48 hours, release Sunday Igboho. He should not allow himself to be used as biblical Judas Iscariot.
“Be warned and quickly set the young man free without delay. Sunday Igboho should not be treated like a criminal”, Giwa stated.
Besides, the fiery pastor also condemned the National Assembly for plunging Nigeria into further debts.
He said,” This is the worst National Assembly so far since 1999. Anything president Muhammadu Buhari brings to them, they approve without even considering how the Nigerian people feel.
“They say ” Yes sir” to everything president Buhari says without questioning and asking for the opinions of Nigerians.
“This is nothing but a rubber stamp assembly that only represents itself and pockets.”
Oshodi LG Chairman threatens two APC leaders with N100million defamation suit
Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede has given two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state 24 hours to retract an allegation of thuggery levelled against him by the duo.
Oloyede in a statement signed by him threatened to sue the two leaders of the party should they fail to retract the allegation.
The two APC chieftains are Hon. Israel Akiode and Pastor Wale Ariyibi. Akiode is the party’s leader for the physically challenged while Ariyibi was the immediate state auditor of the party.
The duo had in a video accused Oloyede and the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) of being behind Saturday’s attack on them.
Akiode and Ariyibi, who are from Oshodi were attacked at the state congress of the party held at Onikan Stadium on Saturday, October 16.
They stated that Oloyede and MC Oluomo ordered thugs to beat them at the event.
However, Oloyede in the statement said he knew nothing about the attack as he was never near where the duo sat during the event.
He stated that Akiode and Ariyibi in collaboration with some politicians in the local government had resorted to blackmail by linking him with the attack.
Oloyede gave the two leaders 24 hours to tender an unreserved apology to him.
He noted that should the leaders fail to do this, he will have no other option than to pursue redress in court by seeking N100million naira in damages against them
Months after resigning, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Lawal remains Commissioner on Lagos State website
Is Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal currently a member of the Lagos State Executive Council? The answer is ‘yes’ if you check the Lagos State official website.
But Oba Oniru left the council last year June after he was elected the Oniru of Iruland by members of the royal family.
A look at the Executive Council page on the Lagos State website (lagosstate.gov.ng/executive-council/) shows that Oba Lawal is still listed as the Commissioner for Agriculture.
His name and details are yet to be removed from the list of the members of the council.
Further check shows that the current Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya is still listed as Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Agriculture.
Olusanya was first appointed into the State Executive Council on the 20th of August, 2019, as the Special Adviser on Agriculture.
She was later appointed as the acting commissioner for Agriculture on June 8 2020, upon the resignation and subsequent coronation of the erstwhile commissioner for agriculture, Omogbolahan Abdulwasiu Lawal, as the 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom.
She was subsequently appointed the substantive Commissioner for Agriculture in November.
MC Oluomo, Oshodi LG chairman allegedly orders thugs to beat Lagos APC Exco members (PHOTOS& VIDEO)
The last may not have been heard about the controversial All Progressives Congress LGA congress in Lagos State as two executive members of the party at the state level were attacked and beaten at the venue of the State congress on Saturday.
Hon Isreal Akiode and Pastor Wale Ariyibi were beaten on the orders of the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya and the Chairman of the Oshodi/ Isolo local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof.
Akiode represents the Special Physically Challenged in the exco while Ariyibi was the immediate Auditor of the party in the state.
The duo, who are from Oshodi, were believed to have worked against the choice of MC Oluomo and Oloyede for the LGA chairmanship.
While MC Oluomo and Oloyede were pushing for Saheed Animashaun to be the Chairman of the party in the local government, Akiode and Ariyibi supported Wale Adelana.
Animashaun was the party’s former Vice Chairman in Oshodi and acted as the acting Chairman during the last local government primary elections of the party.
Animashun, who was also Special Adviser on Agric, Sports and Community Development to the former Chairman of the Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, Bolaji Muse Ariyoh worked for Oloyede in the LG primary election.
Animashaun was later sacked by Ariyoh for divulging important and vital information to Almaroof and MC Oluomo in the run-up to the July 24 local government elections.
ALSO READ: Lagos LG Elections. Oshodi Council Chairman Sacks APC’s Vice Chairman From Cabinet
After so much bickering and politicking, the party’s leadership at the state level was said to have settled for Adelana as the new Chairman of the party in Oshodi.
The decision was said not to have gone down well with MC Oluomo and Oloyede. Two days before the state congress, thugs believed to be members of the NURTW had stormed the LGA party secretariat at Akinnikun Street to protest the choice of Adelana as the new party chairman in Oshodi.
Narrating their ordeals in the hands of MC Oluomo and Oloyede’s thugs, Akiode and Ariyibi stated that the NURTW boss and Oloyede at the venue of the state congress in Onikan, ordered stern-looking boys believed to be their thugs to beat them up mercilessly.
Oloyede rebuffed calls and messages sent to his mobile line. One of his aides, who pleaded that his name should not be mentioned, exonerated his boss of any wrong-doing, insisting that what happened to Akiode and Ariyibi was stage-managed.
He accused the Ariyoh of being behind moves to discredit Oloyede.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
