Sunday, July 23, 2023
HomeNEWSSunday Igboho loses mother
NEWS

Sunday Igboho loses mother

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Sunday Igboho loses mother

Mother of embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho is dead.

Mrs Adeyemo died Saturday evening.

Igboho confirmed her demise in an Instagram post.

He said: “My heart is heavy. I do not want you to leave just yet. I’m left alone in this complicated world. Mama mi, who would I turn to? It’s hard for me to say goodbye.

“The cold hands of death took you. It wriggles out from its dark depths and snatched you away. Mama mi, this is too much for me to bear. Too much.”

Also, Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, confirmed the death in a tweet saying; “I can confirm today Saturday 22nd of July 2023 that Dr. Chief Sunday Adeyemo’s (aka Sunday Igboho) mother died.”

Igboho has been unable to leave Benin Republic since his arrest and arraignment in 2021.

Previous article
Sweden Scrape Past South Africa, Dutch Do Enough At Women’s World Cup
Next article
Lagos Government Awards Over N61Million Contract To Funeral Home For Mass Burial Of 103 #EndSARS Victims 2 Years After Tragedy  
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network