NEWS

Sunday Igboho denies sacking media aide

Published

3 hours ago

on

Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has denied claims that he sacked his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki over some disagreements.

Igboho’s statement is in reaction to the allegation that Koiki has been sacked as being widely reported.

The update given by Igboho follows series of reports online that the Yoruba Nation activist sacked Koiki as his spokesperson over some disagreement.

Igboho said Koiki remains his spokesperson until the the dream of the Yoruba Nation is achieved.

NEWS

PHOTOS: Amaechi, Gov Abiodun inspect Abeokuta rail station

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 9, 2021

By

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, and Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State inspected the Abeokuta station of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line on Wednesday.

Below are pictures from the inspection:

NEWS

Popular Zambian pastor breaks down in tears while paying tribute to Prophet T.B Joshua

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 9, 2021

By

Popular Zambian Pastor, Prophet V.C Zitha , the General Overseer of Salvation In Christ Ministries broke down in church while paying tribute to the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua.

Addressing members of his church,  Zitha said the late Joshua was his spiritual father.

He said if not because of the prayers of TB Joshua he will not be where he is today.

He stated that he is celebrated all over the world because of the prayers and support from the late Prophet.

NEWS

‘Sharing life with you is such a blessing and a privilege’, Gov Makinde celebrates wife on her birthday

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 9, 2021

By

Governor Seyi Makinde is celebrating his wife Ominini. on her birthday today, June 9. 

The Governor shared lovely photo of his wife along with a birthday message in which he described her as his greatest pillar and strength. 

He wrote:

Happy birthday my sweetheart, Ominini. Sharing life with you is such a blessing and a privilege. I pray this year brings you more joy and peace. May God continue to bless and keep you. Have an amazing day!

