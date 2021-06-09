Sunday Igboho denies sacking media aide

Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has denied claims that he sacked his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki over some disagreements.

Igboho’s statement is in reaction to the allegation that Koiki has been sacked as being widely reported.

The update given by Igboho follows series of reports online that the Yoruba Nation activist sacked Koiki as his spokesperson over some disagreement.

Igboho said Koiki remains his spokesperson until the the dream of the Yoruba Nation is achieved.