Sunday Igboho denies attacking Pastor Adeboye

Popular Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, (aka Sunday Igboho) has denied mocking Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God over the sudden death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Sunday Igboho had in a viral video said he would not greet or sympathize with Adeboye over the demise of Dare because the General Overseer does not support Yoruba nation.

In his words: Has Baba supported Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

“Pastor Adeboye didn’t speak about Yoruba nation. Look at the number of crowd in Baba Adeboye’s church. Is he not supposed to tell all of them to join Yoruba nation? We don’t need to greet him.

Igboho’s statement generated lots of controversies, with many Nigerians attacking him for his reckless statement.

Igboho on Sunday, however, clarified what he said this during the interview with his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, on Saturday night.

He stated that his response to a question asked by Koiki that he should to send some words to Adeboye through the l to sympathise with the man of God over the death of his son was misinterpreted.

He noted that his response was not targeted at Pastor Adeboye but all those who does not support Yoruba nation.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/4336775333041046