Sunday Igboho condoles TB Joshua’s family, eulogises late Prophet

Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Igboho has commiserated with Prophet T.B. Joshua’s family over the death of the man of God

Igboho in a condolence message through his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, said said the Late joshua would be remembered for his good deeds.

Igboho noted that the deceased was committed to the work of God .

He urged the Joshua family, friends and church members to take solace in the fact that the late cleric lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and mankind.