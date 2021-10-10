Sunday Igboho celebrates 49th birthday in prison

Embattled Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, today, October 10th,2021, is marking his 49th birthday.

Igboho, born in 1972, hails from Igboho town, located in Oke Ogun area, Oyo State.

Followers of the agitator have taken to social media platforms to wish him happy birthday despite his detention in the custody of the Beninese police.

Igboho has been in the eye of the storm since he was arrested by the operatives of Brigade criminelle (Criminal Brigade) on July 19 in Cotonou.

Before Igboho’s arrest, his Ibadan home was raided by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), killing two of his aides and arresting 12 others during the operation.

Igboho, after going underground for 19 days, was finally arrested in neighbouring Cotonou, Benin Republic, while trying to travel to Germany.

Igboho was arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin alongside his wife Ropo, on their way to Germany.

His wife has been released but Igboho who was first detained at the Brigade économique et financière (BEF), is currently at Prison Civile de Cotonou — Cotonou Civil Prison.

In the last judgment, the Cour De’appal De Cotonou ordered that Igboho should be kept in prison custody.