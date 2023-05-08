Monday, May 8, 2023
HomeENTERTAINMENTSum 41 announce split after 27 years as rock band share heartfelt...
ENTERTAINMENTSHOWBIZ

Sum 41 announce split after 27 years as rock band share heartfelt statement with fans

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Sum 41 announce split after 27 years as rock band share heartfelt statement with fans

Rock band Sum 41 have officially confirmed that they will be splitting up after performing together for 27 years.

The band, known for songs such as In Too Deep, has issued a statement to fans explaining that their upcoming album will be their last.

The band took to social media with an emotional statement on Monday May 8.

It read: “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives.

“We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way.

“It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us.

“‘Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Fans have been left devastated over the announcement and took to social media to share their disappointment and love for the band.

One fan said: “I love you all so much, thank you for growing up with me.”

A second commented: “You all got me through so me serious times! Thankful for all your work.”

Previous article
Floyd Mayweather blamed for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua not fighting | Boxing | Sport
Next article
Premier League all-time top scorers: Who has scored the most goals?
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network