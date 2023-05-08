Rock band Sum 41 have officially confirmed that they will be splitting up after performing together for 27 years.

The band, known for songs such as In Too Deep, has issued a statement to fans explaining that their upcoming album will be their last.

The band took to social media with an emotional statement on Monday May 8.

It read: “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives.

“We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way.

“It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us.

“‘Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Fans have been left devastated over the announcement and took to social media to share their disappointment and love for the band.

One fan said: “I love you all so much, thank you for growing up with me.”

A second commented: “You all got me through so me serious times! Thankful for all your work.”