Sultan of Sokoto declares Friday Eid el-Fitr

The Shawwal crescent has been sighted in many places across the country. Nigeria on Thursday.

With the development, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Friday as Eid-el-Fitr.

According to the monarch, reports on the new moon were received and verified by the national moon sighting committee.

The Sultan said he has accepted the report and accordingly declared Friday as the first day of Shawwal 1444AH, the Day of Eid-el-Fitr.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had earlier declared April 21st and 24th public holidays.

Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Turkey, and Bahrain have fixed Friday for Eid el-Fitr.