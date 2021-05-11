Sultan declares Thursday as Eid-el-Fitr day

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Thursday, May, 13 as Eid-El-Fitr day.

He said the new crescent was not sighted anywhere in the country on Tuesday.

he Sultan added that consequently, Muslims are expected to fast on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement Tuesday night by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Prof. Salisu Shehu.

“Ramadan fast will therefore continue tomorrow Wednesday, 12 May 2021 as the 30th day of Ramadan.

“Consequently, Thursday 13 May 2021 is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr,” Shehu said.

He felicitated with the Nigerian Muslims and wished them Allah’s guidance.

He urged them to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country.

He prayed Allah to accept our religious deeds.