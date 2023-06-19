Sultan declares June 19 Dhul-Hijjah 1st, June 28, Eidul Adha

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared June 19, 2023 as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

This is contained in a statement Sunday night from the council.

“Accordingly Wednesday 28 June, 2023 will be the day of Eidul Adha 1444 AH. His Eminence The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa‘ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, wishes the entire Muslim Ummah happy Eidul Adha Mubarak in advance,” the statement said.

The Sultan had on Saturday directed Muslims to look out for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH from Sunday.

Equally, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had on Sunday announced that Monday, June 19, as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah, after sighting the new crescent in the Kingdom on Sunday night.

”Arafat Day falls on Tuesday, June 27, while Wednesday, June 28, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,” the Saudi Arabia apex court said in the statement.