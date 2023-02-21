Suit reveals chaos behind the marriage of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

A blockbuster lawsuit has revealed that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding was such a snakes’ nest of secrets, lies, chaos and mistrust behind the scenes that the father of the bride nearly called it off, blasting it as a “sh*t show.”

And it claims that the bride fought a one-woman campaign to make sure Florida governor Ron DeSantis wasn’t invited.

Beckham, the son of soccer legend David and fashion star Victoria, wed heiress Nicola Peltz in April 2022, and the $3million, star-studded affair was splashed all over British Vogue.

The run-up to the event sparked an ugly war between Victoria and her daughter-in-law. But the new court papers reveal that the matrimony acrimony spread far beyond the two women.

According to court docs filed by the wedding planners, Nicola’s mother, Claudia, was hiding the true cost of the wedding from her husband — Westchester billionaire businessman, Nelson — and tried to get the planners to help her pull the wool over his eyes.

“It is believed that Nelson Peltz paid more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola’s hair and makeup services for the wedding,” says the suit. “Claudia mentioned to [one of the planners] that Nelson could not know the cost of the hair and makeup, or he would ‘kill her, and be so mad’.”

Meanwhile, the planners say that Nicola and Claudia were an admin disaster — and hiding their embarrassing mistakes from their famous new in-laws, David and Victoria.

The planners claim that they “attempted every which way to get Nicola and Claudia to review the guest lists, but they simply would not cooperate.” And they say that, “Notwithstanding their lack of cooperation, Nicola repeatedly demanded live updates regarding guest RSVPs.”

The suit claims that while the Beckhams’ guest list was “fully organized with all contact information fully revised and nearly ready to go,” the Peltz parents’ list and the bride and groom’s own lists weren’t updated and had missing addresses, while “Nicola continued sending text messages in a [group chat] adding and removing certain guests – making the task of creating a comprehensive and complete guest list a moving target.”

But rather than focus on getting their affair in order, the planners claim, they seemed to focus on hiding their mess from the Beckhams.

“Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list,” reads the suit.

The new court filing is part of a legal battle between the Peltz family and wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who were brought in just six weeks before the wedding and let go nine days later.

Nelson Peltz has claimed that they refused to return a $159,000 deposit.

The new allegations were made in a 188 counter-suit filed in Miami by Braghin and Grijalba, who are accusing the Peltzes of breach of contract.

Meanwhile, the suit claims that Nicola berated planners for asking her husband-to-be for input.

“‘I do not trust Brooklyn with this,” she allegedly said in a text message about a planning inquiry, included in the suit. “U should be asking an assistant. He has no idea. And is guessing.”

Brooklyn makes few other appearances in the suit. At one point he asked if security planners could “get those guns that shoots a net.” “Because there’s probably gonna be drones [launched by the media],” he mused.

But apparently Nicola had more practical, and political, matters in mind.

“Nicola was adamant about not inviting certain politicians to the wedding, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis,” says the suit.

Things were so unorganized, according to the papers, that Nelson, who the planners called a “billionaire bully” in the papers, wanted to “cancel the wedding” calling it “a sh*t show.”

But “Claudia begged Nelson not to cancel the wedding because it would ‘destroy Nicola’s career’,” the planners claim in papers.

Aspiring actress Nicola, 28, has appeared in “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and “Holidate.”

The Peltz family ended up hiring Michelle Rago of Michelle Rago Destinations to complete the planning job.

Nicola and Brooklyn, 23, eventually tied the knot in front of several celebrity friends, including Serena and Venus Williams, Eva Longoria and chef Gordon Ramsay in Palm Beach.