Sudan war: Nigerian govt having sleepless nights – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said officials of the Nigerian Government are working towards ensuring the safety of Nigerians in Sudan.

Tweeting, Shehu wrote: “Nigerian government has been having sleepless nights following the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

“Our officials are doing a lot, coordinating with the Embassy in Khartoum, the Sudanese and Ethiopian governments trying to ensure the safety of the large number of our citizens there.

“Minister Geoffrey Onyeama who is coordinating these efforts is optimistic that they will start moving people to safety as soon as possible.

“Watch the Minister explain what they are doing on Channels TV this evening.”