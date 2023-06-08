The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has rolled out modalities for the absorption of returnee students from Sudan and other war-torn countries into Nigerian universities.

This was disclosed in a statement by JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, on Wednesday.

He noted that the modalities were follow-ups to the high-level meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Health, JAMB, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, National Universities Commission and other critical stakeholders.

JAMB said the meeting was on integrating Nigerian students from war-torn countries into the nation’s tertiary education system.

While presenting the modalities, the JAMB registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, said it was imperative to hold talks with the vice-chancellors following the peculiarities of each university and the variation in the responses they received on the matter.

Oloyede pointed out that the emergency meeting was, therefore, convened to fashion uniform standards and minimum acceptable benchmarks for the proposed absorption in line with global best practices.

The JAMB chief also stated that the senate of each university had the right to decide on university transfers and needed not to wait for JAMB to initiate such, adding that the parley with the stakeholders was to present the modalities for critique and receive inputs.

Oloyede reminded the vice-chancellors to key into the earlier advisory sent to universities on the procedures for processing applications for foreign and domestic inter-university transfers.

“According to the latest advisory on procedures for emergency transfers of returning students, each of them is mandated to do a retroactive registration with the education ministry,” the exam board registrar explained.

He added, “They are to visit the returnee application page on IBASS as accessible from the JAMB website, where the returnee students would upload their registration slips, complete the transfer of personal data.”

According to the new procedures, the returnee students would select their preferred university of choice and programme and upload the scanned copies of their current university admission letter, transcript, data page of their international passport and an affidavit confirming the genuineness of uploaded documents.