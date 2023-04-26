Sudan crisis: War crimes suspect free amid chaos

A former Sudanese politician wanted for alleged crimes against humanity has said that he and other former officials are no longer in jail – following reports of a break-out.

Ahmad Harun was among those being held in Kober prison in the capital Khartoum who are facing charges by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

A ceasefire between fighting military factions largely appears to be holding.

But there are doubts about both parties’ commitment to a lasting peace.

The conflict – which began on 15 April – arose from a bitter power struggle between the leaders of Sudan’s regular army and a rival paramilitary group.

Reports emerged earlier this week of a prison break at Kober – where Ahmad Harun was serving a sentence alongside Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s former president.

On Tuesday, Harun confirmed in a statement aired on Sudan’s Tayba TV that he and other fellow former officials who served under Bashir had left the jail – but said he would be ready to appear before the judiciary whenever it was functioning.

In an audio message circulating on social media, Harun claimed he and other former officials had decided to leave with the help of prison guards and the armed forces.

“We made a decision to protect ourselves due to lack of security, water, food and treatment, as well as the death of many prisoners in Kober,” Harun told al-Sudani, a daily newspaper in Sudan which is known to have ties to Bashir.

Bashir was ousted by the military after mass protests in 2019 and had been serving a jail sentence for corruption.

The Sudanese army says the 79-year-old is currently at a military hospital, and was moved there before hostilities broke out.

Bashir is accused by the ICC of leading a campaign of mass killing and rape in Sudan’s Darfur region, which he denies.

Meanwhile Harun faces 20 counts of crimes against humanity and 22 counts of war crimes also allegedly committed in the Darfur region between 2003 and 2004 when he served as the country’s interior minister. The charges include murder, rape, persecution and torture.

Harun has also previously denied the ICC charges, which were brought against him in 2007. He was arrested in 2019 following the coup against Bashir.

Since then, the country has experienced frequent unrest and several other coup attempts.