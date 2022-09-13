‘Succession’ creator disses King Charles III in Emmys 2022 speech

“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong dissed King Charles III in his acceptance speech for Best Drama Series at the Emmys 2022 on Monday night.

“Big week for successions. New king in the UK … for us,” the UK native said in front of a star-studded audience at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

“Uh, evidently a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles,” he continued, acknowledging the Television Academy’s votes that earned his team a golden statuette.

As cheers and gasps filled the room, Armstrong added, “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position that he is. We’ll leave that up to other people.”

He then moved on from royal talk and applauded those involved in the success of his HBO series. “We are incredibly grateful to have this honor,” Armstrong said. “This group is extraordinary. It’s a team effort.”

Emmys viewers had mixed feelings about his dig at Charles.

“winning Best Drama and cracking a joke about the royal succession on national TV is quite a choice,” one person tweeted, while another echoed, “the royal family succession bit during Succession’s best drama speech I cringe.”

Meanwhile, some fans seemed amused.

“Why is the dude accepting the award for Succession looking for enemies in the royal family omgndjsksmddjj,” one person wrote.

“it’s so funny bc ik those ppl watch succession and laugh at all the fucked up jokes and they can’t laugh at this even though it’s literally the truth there IS in fact more voting done for the emmy’s compared to making a british royal in charge of the country get a grip LMAO,” another individual added.

Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed the reigning monarch of the UK and Commonwealth on Saturday morning — just days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96.

His Majesty’s two-part accession council took place at the State Apartments of St. James’ Palace in London.





“I know how deeply you and the entire nation and I think I may say the whole world sympathizes with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered,” the king said in part.

“My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”