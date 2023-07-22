Subsidy removal: Soludo right, govs may divert palliatives – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a socio-political commentator, has backed Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on the distribution of palliative.

Sani noted that some state governors might use the funds for palliative to pay contractors, pay backlog of salaries, settle domestic debt, among others.

He urged the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure proper checks on the palliative funds.

Tweeting, Sani wrote: “Without proper check, some states will use palliative funds to pay contractors they are owing or pay the inherited backlog of salaries and pensions or use it to settle their domestic debts with Banks or use it settle political supporters; Soludo is right, all states are not equal.”

On Thursday, Soludo had urged governors to prune down on their use of funds amid the hardship Nigerians are facing following the fuel subsidy removal.

Soludo cautioned governors against being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians

He said it would be insensitive for governors to have long convoys while their subjects are reeling in hardship.