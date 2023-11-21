Subsidy removal: Palliative buses commence operation in Osun

Osun State has unveiled commuter buses that would convey civil servants, students, and other residents of the state along some selected routes.

This is part of the measures to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, represented by the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi while making this known at the official unveiling of the buses in Osogbo on Monday, said the buses would work between 6:45 am to 9 am for the morning shift, while those on the afternoon shift would work from 3 pm to 5 pm, from Monday to Friday.

In his words, “I assure residents of the state that their welfare remains paramount to the present administration. The administration will continue to embark on programmes and policies that will put smiles on the faces of the residents.

“I commend civil servants for their resilience and commitment to their duties despite the harsh economic realities. I assure them that this government will always prioritise their welfare.”

In his opening address, Commissioner for Transportation, Sesan Oyedele, while assuring residents of the state of more buses in the coming days, described the Adeleke government as a workers’ friendly one.

“Passengers will be charged a token fee on each drop for the running and maintenance of the buses,” Oyedele added.

The routes for the five buses in Osogbo are as follows: Dada Estate-Capital-Okefia-Olaiya and terminate at Abere (Secretariat).

The second bus will ply Stadium Roundabout-Ayetoro-Old Garage-Olaiya and terminate at Abere (Secretariat).

The third bus will convey passengers from Oja Oba-Isale-Osun-Odi Olowo-Olaiya and terminate at Abere (Secretariat).

The fourth bus is scheduled to take off at Owode Ede-Abere-Ogo Oluwa-Olaiya and terminate at Old Garage, and the fifth bus will commence movement from Okinni-LAMECO-Dele-Yes Sir-East Bye Pass and terminate at Abere (Secretariat).