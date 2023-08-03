Subsidy removal: Labour suspends strike

Barely 24 hours after embarking on nationwide protests against the removal of fuel subsidy, the Organised Labour has suspended its proposed strike action.

The President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo made this known during an interview with Arise News on Thursday morning.

He said the Labour leaders who had earlier met with President Bola Tinubu extracted some commitments to some of the issues raised during the meeting for immediate implementation.

He explained the suspension of the strike was based on this.

The NLC and TUC had embarked on a national Industrial action, yesterday to press home some of its demands against the removal of fuel subsidy.

In a move to placate the Labour Union, President Tinubu had on a day before the declaration of the strike action by the Labour Union, made a national broadcast to Nigerians to explain how his administration is tackling the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal. The broadcast was greeted with criticism from NLC who faulted claims by the Federal government of saving N1trillion from the removal of fuel subsidy.