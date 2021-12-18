NEWS
Subsidy: NLC fixes Jan 27, Feb 1 for nationwide protests
The Nigeria Labour Congress has warned the Federal Government against plans to remove the fuel subsidy in 2022, saying the action will be met with nationwide protests.
The congress said the planned rallies would commence without warning should the FG announce new fuel prices next year.
The union disclosed it would stage a protest across the 36 states of the federation on January 27, 2022, which would culminate in the submission of protest letters to all the state governors.
It said this would be followed on February 1 with another nationwide protest that will also hold in Abuja.
These were part of the resolutions made the NLC’s National Executive Council meeting, which held at the Labour House, Abuja, on Friday.
The FG had said it would remove fuel subsidy next year following advice by the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.
In its place, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said about 40 million poor Nigerians would be paid a N5,000 monthly stipend for transportation.
But rising from its NEC meeting, the NLC argued that subsidy removal would expose Nigerian workers and the generality of the citizenry to acute deprivation, hardship and suffering as it would worsen the already established trend of hyperinflation in the country.
The union submitted that the price of petrol and other refined petroleum products would continue to rise beyond the reach of average Nigerian workers and citizens as long as the pricing of refined petroleum products was based on importation pricing template, which is heavily dependent on a volatile foreign exchange rate heavily skewed against the naira.
This, it noted, informed the traditional position of the congress to reject incessant increase in the pump price of petrol which is usually disguised as deregulation or removal of fuel subsidy.
The communiqué signed by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, read, “The NEC, therefore, resolved to reject and resist the planned increase in the pump price of petrol by the Federal Government as it described it as extremely insensitive to the acute hardship being experienced by Nigerian workers and people;
FAAN suspends workers as car confronts landing plane on Lagos runway
Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended an airfield officer for dereliction of duty.
The officer was suspended after a major air mishap was averted on Wednesday .
It was gathered that a Max Air jet, which landed on runway 18L of the Lagos airport, almost rammed into a malfunctioning car that was being tested on the runway.
The van, which belongs to FAAN had developed a fault, and officials were forced to invite an auto technician from outside the airport to fix it.
Findings revealed that after fixing the vehicle, the auto technician decided to carry out a test drive on the runway.
But the FAAN officials who were meant to stay with him while he was fixing the car were said to be nowhere to be found.
It was learnt that the auto technician had called the FAAN officials who invited him to the airport but there was no response. He consequently decided to test-drive the vehicle and headed straight on runway 18L.
Multiple airport officials later confirmed that while the auto technician was test-driving the car on runway 18L, a Max Air plane arriving from Abuja with passengers on board suddenly landed and faced the moving car.
The pilot of the speeding plane was forced to rapidly halt the speeding aircraft’s roll-on process, as he struggled to avoid a collision with the car.
The pilot immediately put a radio call through to the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency’s air traffic control officials on duty at the control tower who also alerted Aviation Security and airfield officials of FAAN on duty.
The officials immediately rushed to the runway to arrest the auto technician.
A top official of FAAN, who spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to speak on the matter, confirmed the development.
The official identified the auto technician as Opeyemi Soyombo but blamed the agency officials for negligence.
The official said, “Mr Opeyemi Soyombo was apprehended on our airside because of an incursion into the runway. Unfortunately, he shouldn’t have, because all our drivers receive training in airside driving. So, it was negligence on the part of our colleagues to have left someone that has no business on the airside at all.
“The mechanic is not to blame. He doesn’t know the rules. He was just hired to go and repair a vehicle. As far as I’m concerned, the mechanic is not to blame. It is my colleagues that are to blame for leaving someone that has no business being on the airside on the airside. The MD has said they should all be given query for doing that. We are very grateful that we were able to avert what could have been an incident.”
The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, confirmed the development.
In a statement, titled ‘Runway incident: FAAN suspends airfield staff, commence investigation,’ the agency said the affected staff members had been suspended.
It said, “Following an averted near-incident involving a Max Air aircraft from Abuja, which landed on Runway 18L, and a maintenance vehicle belonging to the Civil Department of the authority, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has suspended the airfield officer on duty at the time of the incident.
“The authority has also commenced full-scale investigation into the incident, with a view to preventing future re-occurrence of such incident.”
No-Work-No-Pay: Buhari orders release of doctors’ salaries
President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday directed the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, to release the salaries of doctors and other health workers, seized to enforce the no-work-no-pay rule.
Addressing reporters after meeting with the president, the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, said Buhari approved the authority letter to release the funds of the resident doctors for September and October 2021.
He said the approval covered members of the Joint Health Services Union who went on strike in 2018.
He said Buhari’s directive was on compassionate ground.
On the threat by the Academic Staff Union of Universities to embark on strike over non-implementation of some agreements reached with the government, Ngige asked ASUU to educate its members on the quantum of money the government had paid to them.
He said the University Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS) designed by ASUU had not been perfected to obtain the National Information Technology Development Agency’s compliance certificate.
Conflicting orders: NJC bars three judges from promotion
The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Thursday wielded the big stick against three High Court judges for issuing conflicting ex parte orders.
Two of the judges — Okogbule Gbasam and Nusirat Umar — will not move to the “higher Bench” in the next two years, it said.
The third, Edem Kooffreh of the High Court of Cross Rivers State, will remain on the same spot for five years.
Gbasam is a judge of the Rivers State High Court while Umar is of the Kebbi State High Court.
The trio received warning letters which also placed them on a watchlist by the NJC.
They were found culpable of issuing conflicting orders in cases involving the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.
Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Muhammad had in August summoned them and their colleagues in Anambra, Jigawa and Imo states over conflicting orders that emanated from their courts.
A statement by the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the decisions were reached at a meeting presided over by the NJC Deputy Chairman, Justice Mary Peter-Odili.
The statement was however, silent on the fate of the other three High Court judges in Anambra, Jigawa and Imo states.
Oye said although no written petition was presented against the three judges, the NJC relied on its disciplinary power under the 1999 Constitution to investigate the circumstances that led to the spate of ex parte orders granted by some courts of coordinate jurisdiction on matters involving the same parties and subject.
He added that the NJC also approved the appointment of 63 judges for 16 states, including nine heads of court, during the meeting held on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The appointments, according to him, followed the notification of the retirements and deaths of some judges.
Oye’s statement partly reads: “The NJC rose from its two days meeting held on 14th and 15th December 2021, with a resolution to bar the three judges of courts of concurrent jurisdiction who granted conflicting ex parte orders in matters with same parties and subject matter from promotion to the higher bench for a period ranging from two to five years whenever they are due.
“Even though there was no written petition, allegations of corruption or impropriety against the subject judges, council nevertheless, initiated an investigation pursuant to its inherent disciplinary powers under the Constitution to unravel the circumstances that led to the spate of ex parte orders granted by these courts of coordinate jurisdiction over matters bearing same parties and subject matter.
“The meeting which was chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the council, Hon. Justice Mary Peter-Odili agreed with the recommendations of the Investigation Committee set up in September 2021 that Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the High Court of Rivers State be barred from elevation to higher Bench for two years whenever he is due, as he failed to exercise due diligence in granting the ex parte order in suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 between Ibealwuchi Earnest Alex & 4 others and Prince Uche Secondus & another, as there was no real urgency, in the circumstances of the matter, that would have required an ex parte order.
“His Lordship is also issued with a warning letter to be circumspect in granting such ex parte orders in the future.
“Council also resolved that Justice Nusirat I. Umar of the High Court of Kebbi State be barred from elevation to higher Bench for two years whenever due, having found fundamental defects and non-compliance with the law in granting the ex-parte order in suit No: KB/HC/M.71/2021 between Yahaya Usman & 2 others and Prince Uche Secondus & another.
“He is also issued with a warning letter to be circumspect in granting such ex-parte orders in the future.
“Hon. Justice Edem Ita Kooffreh of the High Court of Cross River State will not be promoted to a higher Bench for five years for allowing himself to be used as a tool for “forum shopping” and abuse of Court process in suit No: HC/240/2021 between Mr. Enang Kanum Wani and Uche Secondus, as it was evident that, in granting the ex parte order, he was seised of earlier orders of the High Courts of Rivers and Kebbi States, being courts of coordinate jurisdiction with his.
“He is also to receive a warning letter to be circumspect in granting such ex parte orders in the future.
“The council also placed him on its watch-list for a period of two years.”
Although the statement did not list the names of the 63 newly appointed judges and the heads of court, it named Justice Mudashiru Oniyangi of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Bello Duwale of the High Court of Sokoto State, Hon. Justices S. A. Omonua and O. S. Uwuigbe of the Edo State High Court, and Justices M. A. Pindiga as well as Beatrice L. Iliya of the High Court of Gombe State among those on the retirement list
Others are Muhammad Abdulkadir, Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kwara State and Justice S. M. C. Ururuka-Ogeshi, president, Customary Court of Appeal, Abia State.
According to the statement, the judges, who passed on are A. K. Fowe of the High Court of Ekiti State; Chinonyerem Onii of the High Court, Imo State and. Shehu Ahmad, grand kadi, Kaduna State.
It added that the NJC approved the promotion of 84 members of staff of the judiciary ranging from grade levels seven to 17.
