The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has called on residents of the state, who are in possession of illegal firearms to submit them at the Divisional Police Headquarters nearest to them as it commenced mopping up of prohibited firearms.

The command made the call in a Public Service Announcement No.75/2023 issued on Tuesday which was signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Opalola Yemisi Olawo Yin on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye.

According to the announcement, the directive is part of the Command’s efforts in addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the state.

The statement partly read: “In compliance with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, toward ensuring serene society and enforcing law and order in the country as well as efforts by the Police High Command to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the state, the Osun State Police Command is using this medium to call on members of the public who are in possession of illegal firearms to submit them at the Divisional Police Headquarters nearest to them.

“The directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the state.”

The Command unequivocally stated that there would be no consequences attached to the submission of the firearms.

“The Police Command wishes to state that there are no punitive measures attached to the submission of the firearms; no one will be arrested/ detained.

“Therefore, members of the public are to go to the Police Station nearest to them and freely submit arms in their possession.”