Wednesday, September 20, 2023
HomeNEWSSubmit Illegal Firearms To Divisional Headquarters – Nigerian Police Tell Residents
NEWS

Submit Illegal Firearms To Divisional Headquarters – Nigerian Police Tell Residents

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


The command made the call in a Public Service Announcement No.75/2023 issued on Tuesday which was signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Opalola Yemisi Olawo Yin on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye.

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has called on residents of the state, who are in possession of illegal firearms to submit them at the Divisional Police Headquarters nearest to them as it commenced mopping up of prohibited firearms. 

The command made the call in a Public Service Announcement No.75/2023 issued on Tuesday which was signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Opalola Yemisi Olawo Yin on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye.

According to the announcement, the directive is part of the Command’s efforts in addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the state.

The statement partly read: “In compliance with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, toward ensuring serene society and enforcing law and order in the country as well as efforts by the Police High Command to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the state, the Osun State Police Command is using this medium to call on members of the public who are in possession of illegal firearms to submit them at the Divisional Police Headquarters nearest to them.

“The directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the state.”

The Command unequivocally stated that there would be no consequences attached to the submission of the firearms.

“The Police Command wishes to state that there are no punitive measures attached to the submission of the firearms; no one will be arrested/ detained. 

“Therefore, members of the public are to go to the Police Station nearest to them and freely submit arms in their possession.”



Source link

Previous article
Kano guber: Journalists barred as tribunal rules on APC petition
Next article
U.S. court orders Chicago university to release Bola Tinubu’s records to Atiku Abubakar within two days
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network