SUBEB boss urges Ekiti headteachers to be more diligent

The Executive Chairman of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi, has charged the headteachers of public primary schools in the state to be more proactive in sustaining the current achievements in the basic education sector under Governor Oyebanji’s administration.

Prof. Akinwumi gave the charge during executive visits to the 16 local government education authorities for interactive meetings with headteachers, aimed at improving the quality of basic education in the state.

The engagement was part of the routine continuous monitoring exercise organised by the Department of Quality Assurance to ensure effective and qualitative teaching and learning processes across all public primary schools in the state.

He reiterated Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s commitment to teachers’ welfare through the provision of incentives to encourage them in the teaching profession and place them on equal footing with their counterparts in the core civil service. He noted that the unprecedented, life-transforming packages being enjoyed by teachers are designed to give them a new lease of social and economic prosperity.

Prof. Akinwumi outlined the welfare packages for teachers in the state, which include regular promotions, car and housing loans, upgrades to Grade Level 16, regular training, pecuniary allowances, and a conducive working environment to enhance their performance. He stressed that the governor has already approved the implementation of Grade Level 16 for primary school teachers, effective from 2nd January 2025.

While assuring teachers of the government’s continued intervention, the SUBEB chairman emphasised the need for improved productivity. He, therefore, urged headteachers to collaborate with their Education Secretaries to ensure professionalism in discharging their duties, reminding them that “to whom much is given, much is required.”

“Starting from now, we are embarking on strict monitoring of all schools in the state to assess performance. The government is doing its part to achieve quality delivery of UBE objectives through Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who has given you more than what you asked for to make you happy in this job. You have no reason not to perform,” he said.

He urged the headteachers to imbibe a culture of maintenance by fixing minor repairs in school infrastructure before they deteriorate into bigger issues. He stressed that once the government has provided facilities, it is the responsibility of the schools to secure and maintain them for durability.

“Any time a nail or a single roofing sheet is removed or damaged, you must quickly fix it and not wait until the whole roof is removed, knowing that a stitch in time saves nine,” Akinwumi said.

He also advised them to maintain close alliances with old students, PTAs, and SBMCs of their respective schools to seek necessary interventions for the development of basic education. He added that such collaborations would complement the government’s efforts in ensuring continuous development.

Prof. Akinwumi emphasised the importance of writing lesson notes, which are pivotal to effective teaching and learning. He also called for the provision of first aid boxes and the creation of nature corners in classrooms. Additionally, he urged the resuscitation of inter-house sports, open days, gardening, and entrepreneurship to boost extracurricular activities among pupils. He stressed that headteachers must ensure the overall neatness of pupils.

Warning against the illegal collection of fees, the SUBEB chairman reiterated Order 001 of the state government policy, which states that basic education in the state is free and compulsory. He, therefore, urged headteachers to abide by the rules and support the government’s enrolment drive and other strategies to address the Out-of-School Children phenomenon.

Reacting, the headteachers, who could not hide their joy, thanked Governor Oyebanji for prioritising their welfare. However, they listed some of their requests, including the provision of Yoruba textbooks, digitisation of lesson notes, the construction of perimeter fences for schools that are not yet fenced, rural allowances for teachers in rural areas, and the appointment of a Headmaster General for each senatorial district in the state.

The SUBEB chairman was accompanied on the visits, which lasted three days, by the SUBEB Commissioner for Human Resource Management, Dr Olufunke Fajobi; SUBEB Commissioner for Project Management, Dr Kayode Adeoye; and directors from the board.