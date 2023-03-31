Students, teachers injured as suspected herdsmen invade Oyo school

84 total views

Suspended herdsmen allegedly invaded Community Grammar School, Alaropo Nla, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, , and injured students and teachers in the process.

The herders, numbering over 20, allegedly invaded the school with their cattle and injured some of the students and teachers, including one Mr Paul Olabode, inflicting wounds on them with sword and machete cuts, while many others were left with broken legs and hands.

It was gathered the school had just finished morning devotion and students were preparing to settle down for their second term examination when the herdsmen invaded the school farm with their cows grazing mindlessly on crops.

Efforts made by the students and the teachers to drive away the herdsmen were met with brutal resistance.

The school principal, Mrs Grace Alamu, who confirmed the incident said that the incident had been reported to the police.

Alamu said: “I was on my way to the school when I received the news of the invasion. Policemen are coming to the school this morning.”