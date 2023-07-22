The National Association of University Students (NAUS) has threatened to embark on a mass protest against the recent hike in tuition fees in the country.

The group in a statement titled “Warning Against Tuition Fee Increment”, on Saturday, condemned the hike.

The statement was signed by the NAUS Chairman and National Deputy President, Eruobami Ayobami and Babalola Daniel, respectively.

“It is with great displeasure as we Write to condemn the act of the Federal Government as well as higher institutions who have decided to increase the price of tuition in this current economic disintegration,” part of the statement read.

The management of the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State had on Friday reportedly increased fees for undergraduate students in the institution.

The students of the institution previously paid N19,000 but the management has fixed new fees at N190,250 for students studying medicine while for courses that require laboratory and studio, students are to pay N140,250.

NAUS noted that it is evident that the state of our university education is not encouraging and as such, implementations that will further negatively affect the educational system would not be encouraged.

“University is where every profession that runs the nation is trained and mentored, investing in the origin of every profession should never be a problem for any nation interested in development.

It warned that the student populace would not hesitate to stage a protest against any enactment on tuition increment.

“We want to reiterate that as students, we won’t hesitate to come out en-mass to protest against any form of implementation that poses a threat to the students’ community,” it added.

While assuring students of its commitment to protecting their interests at all times, the student’s body further urged various higher institutions that have made plans to hike their school fees to reconsider their plans as it will only do more bad than good to the academic system and as well adverse effect on the students.