Striking doctors yet to contact Fed Govt on new demands – Ngige
The Federal Government on Sunday night said it has not received any official communication from resident doctors on their minimum demands for an end of their 56-day old strike.
The government however, assured that it would make its position known to the doctors once it received such communication from the striking doctors’ umbrella body, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
NARD had at the end of its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference in Bauchi, Bauchi State, at the weekend asked the government to pay the salary arrears of its members on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS)
The other conditions the association gave for its members to resume work are the payments of medical residency training fund (MRTF) for 2020 and 2021 and withheld August and September salaries; payment of the salary arrears and allowances of doctors in state tertiary health institutions and the withdrawal of the court case against it.
NARD however explained yesterday that it was ready to negotiate with the Federal Government if it (government) is able to meet the 72-hour ultimatum it gave for the minimum conditions to be met.
When contacted, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige said” “We have not gotten that (the 72-hour ultimatum). We have not received their new demands. Let them write their employers, the Minister of Health. Let them also write me.
“We have not seen all those demands. When we see their demands we will then have an answer if it is true.
“They normally send me the communique of their meeting. When we see it we will respond.”
New NARD President Dare Ishaya had earlier yesterday told The Nation that he was eager to see the association’s face-off with the Federal Government brought to end.
Ishaya disclosed that apart from discussing with the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Health Services, Dr. Tanko Sununu, he had scheduled a meeting for tomorrow with Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) President Innocent Ujah over the issues at state.
His words: “As new executives, we do not know the level of trust that existed between the NARD leadership and the government team(s).
“This 72 hours ultimatum that we gave the government is for the government to extend an olive branch to the new executives of the association.
“Within this 72 hours, we can sit down together, look at the issues one after the other, and then sort it out because I feel terribly bad that I am coming in to inherit a strike. Therefore, the 72 hours is so that we can iron out the issues and resume back to work.
“I have already scheduled a meeting with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) President. I got to understand that there were a lot of arguments between the NMA President and my predecessor. I want us to first speak with him and look at the point of disagreement; we will therefore see if we can move together because I want the NMA and my association to work together in solving the problems. From there, we can go and see other stakeholders.”
The NARD boss said they would not focus on “any court order because if we dwell on that, it means that we are still on the battlefield.”
He added: “What we have seen is that there are a lot of things and technicalities that have been on the way.
“If you look at the stand of the President(Muhammadu Buhari) concerning the issue, especially what came up some days back, he requested that the Ministry of Labour set aside all technicalities, which the lawsuit is one of. However, it is still there.
“However, our members are still not going back to work yet until negotiations..”
Bandits release 10 more students of Kaduna Baptist College
Ten more students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna have been freed.
According to Joseph Hayab, Chairman of Kaduna Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the 10 students were released on Sunday afternoon.
Hayab said the freed victims have been reunited with their parents.
“10 more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with bandits.”
“Thanking all Nigerians for their prayers and support. Trusting God that the rest will be released very soon,” he said.
Bandits had stormed the school in July and abducted over 100 students.
However, the gunmen have been releasing the victims in batches.
Worshipper gunned down as bandits attack Kaduna church
Bandits invaded the Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA), Gavaciwa in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, killing a worshipper.
The armed men reportedly struck while the church service was ongoing.
The state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack, saying gunmen also killed one Nasiru Abdullahi of Gobirawan Kamacha in Bina General area of Igabi Local Government Area.
He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai had condemned the attacks and condoled with the families of those who lost their lives.
Aruwan quoted El-Rufai to have said that the attack on the worshippers was a divisive intent of the criminals who play on religious sensitivity.
The commissioner said, “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned in the strongest terms an attack against worshippers on Sunday morning by gunmen.
“Security agencies reported to the Government that the attack occurred at ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia local government.
“According to the report, a life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured, who have been rushed to a medical facility.
“The security agencies are obtaining further details, on which the government will update the public in due course.
“The governor who expressed sadness over the incident, described it as an evil act targeting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom.
“The Governor added that the attack on the worshippers was a divisive intent of the criminals leveraging religious sensitivity.
“The governor condoled the ECWA Church and the family of the deceased in particular, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the worshipper.”
He said governor had directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to asses the area and provide succour to the victims currently receiving medical attention.
FBI arrests 11 Nigerians over alleged romance fraud
A US federal grand jury has indicted 11 Nigerians for defrauding elderly victims in romance schemes.
According to the court document, the defendants preyed on elderly victims, many of whom were widows or divorced.
This is as the FBI estimated that more than 20,000 people lost more than $600 million in romance scams in 2020 alone.
The defendants are; David Animashaun, 38; Oluwalobamise Michael Moses, 40; Irabor Fatarr Musa, 51; Ijeoma Okoro, 31; Chukwemeka Orji, 36; Emanuel Stanley Orji, 35; Frederick Orji, 37; Uwadiale Esezobor, 36; Victor Idowu, 36; Afeez Abiola Alao, 37; and Ambrose Sunday Ohide, 47.
They were arrested by the FBI in DFW, Eastern District of Texas, Dallas, Lubbock, Los Angeles and charged in the Northern District of Texas for alleged fraud conspiracy, money laundering, mail & wire fraud conspiracy.
The indictment stated that the 11 defendants who were grabbed during a large-scale operation Wednesday morning, have ties to a trans-national organized crime syndicate originating from Nigeria.
The defendants, if convicted, face up to 30 years in federal prison on the wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy counts.
Acting U.S. Attorney, Prerak Shah at a press conference announcing the charges said the crimes, “are especially despicable because they rely not only on victims’ lack of internet savvy, but also, their isolation, their loneliness, and sometimes their grief.
“As the victims open their hearts, the perpetrators open their wallets. The only mistake these victims make is being generous to the wrong people,” he said.
