NEWS
Striking doctors summoned by Industrial Court
Striking doctors have been asked to tell the National Industrial Court (NIC) why the no-work-no-pay rule should not be applied against them by their employers.
President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, confirmed the association has been put on notice by the labour court.
Okhuaihesuyi told The Nation: “The Ministry of Labour gave us a court subpoena today (yesterday) filed by Senator Chris Ngige. They are asking us why they should not apply the no-work-no-pay.
“We are to respond to their subpoena on Monday at the Industrial Court in Abuja. We will watch and follow the due process.”
The association’s chairman in charge of Communication and Communique, Dr. Julian Ojebo, said: “The only thing we want to tell Nigerians is that we have been subpoenaed and we have informed our legal counsel. By Monday at 10am, we will go to court.
“We know we have followed all the due processes according to the Trade Dispute Act and we are very positive that we are fighting for the good of our people. We have been starved for the past five years, and we have had different memoranda; memorandum of understanding, memorandum of terms of settlement, memorandum of action, and we don’t know whether now they want to tell us a memorandum of implementation.
“The truth is we have been subpoenaed – myself, the President, the First Vice President, and the Secretary-General. We are the representatives at this very moment for the NARD.
“We just want our members and Nigerians to know that we are not backing down because we are very sure that victory will be ours, seeing that we followed all the guidelines that exist in law.
“We are also telling our members not to relent because we have been suffering for the past five years and nothing will deter us currently.”
NEWS
Buhari visits Tinubu in London
President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday evening, visited a former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu in London.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader is recuperating in the United Kingdom.
Buhari’s show of moral support confirms he’s in good terms with his ally contrary to speculations.
On Wednesday, James Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives, visited Tinubu.
A known protégé, Faleke, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, is the Chairman, House Committee on Finance.
Earlier on August 3, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited his political godfather.
Tinubu, a.k.a. Jagaban is expected to return to Nigeria this month.
NEWS
Nigeria shuts UK High Commission as officials contract COVID
The Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom has been shut as a result of the exposure of two officials to COVID-19.
In a statement titled, ‘Closure of Nigerian High Commission, London’, it was announced that the mission would be closed for 10 working days.
This afternoon, the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.”
“At the entrance, Covid test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to COVID-19. The affected officerwas immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative will also isolate for the next 10 days.
“In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the Mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive.
“In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.
“While the High Commission regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused, we solicit the cooperation of the general public.”
NEWS
Abducted Niger Commissioner regains freedom
Niger commissioner for information, Alhaji Muhammed Sani Idris has been released by his abductors.
Family sources disclosed this on Thursday evening.
One of the sources said the family sold some valuables to raise the ransom demanded by the bandits.
However, the source said he is not sure of how much the family pay to secure his release.
It was also gathered that the Niger state government insisted on not paying ransom and maintained the decision as such.
