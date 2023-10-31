Strike: PASAN shuts Akwa Ibom Assembly gate, seeks better welfare

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Monday shut the State House of Assembly complex over sundry issues bordering on staff welfare.

The action was in compliance with the directive of the national body of the association.

Lawmakers and other staff of the Assembly could not gain access to the building.

Chairman, state branch of PASAN, Miss Uduak Ebong Okon, explained that the solidarity protest became necessary to impress it on the state government to heed to some key demands of the association.

She listed their demands to include financial autonomy, legislative duty allowance,

legislative salary structure, outfit allowance, PASAN legislative week and staff training.

According to her, “this is a solidarity protest to impress it on the state government to heed to the demands of the association.

Jerry Otu, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, lamented that the activities of the Assembly had been crippled by the strike.