Strike: NANS dares Kaduna govt, says no going back on protest
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Kaduna, has called on students of respective schools to assemble on the 21st September, 2022, for the total shut down of the Kaduna-Abuja road over the prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the students’ task force Chairman, Comrade Dominic Philip said the protest would begin from Kaduna expressway and end at Gonin Gora by Federal Cooperative College, Kaduna.
Following this, he invited all National Excos, Zonal Excos in Kaduna, JCC Executives, SUG’s/ SRC Executives, parents, good-spirited countrymen and women.
However, the Kaduna State Government, on Tuesday night, warned against the danger associated with such a protest as Kaduna is a fragile State.
The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said that the planned action by any group or individual was unacceptable.
He added that “citizens may kindly be reminded that collective security should remain the first and most important consideration at all times.
“Individuals, unions and other groups are, therefore, urged to note this advisory for strict compliance.”
However, the students’ leadership on Tuesday night said nothing would stop the mobilisation of students for the protest.
14 arrested over new naira notes sale
14 persons including a lady have been arrested in Kano over the alleged illegal sale of new naira notes in Kano.
They were arrested by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC)
The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Adamu Zakari, disclosed this while parading the suspects at the NSCDC State Headquarters in Kano, Tuesday evening.
He said the suspects were apprehended during a joint operation in the metropolis as part of efforts to check the illegal act which contravened the CBN Act.
“The clamp down on the new naira vendors and sellers is hinged on the CBN Act, Section 20 to counterfeit, hawk, sell or otherwise trade the naira notes, coins or any other note issued by the bank,” he said.
“Investigations have already commenced to ascertain the source or otherwise of the naira notes recovered from the suspects,” Zakari said.
He listed the suspects as: Alhaji Ubandi Hotoro,82, Haruna Yahaya, 42, Rabiu Ibrahim, 34, Ismaila Umar, 20, and Nura Aminu, 45, Nasiru Adamu, 40 and Nazef Lawal, 20.
The rest were Sulaiman Tijjani, 35, Mustapha Haruna, 47, Aminu Jibril, 23, Lawal Ibrahim, 40, Abubakar Jibril, 45, Abdullahi Hassan, 30 and Fatima Ibrahim, 30.
He said the NSCDC, the DSS and the CBN would continue to the clamp down on the perpetrators of the illegal act which was a punishable offence under the CBN Act.
“For the avoidance of doubt, act of spraying the naira notes at occasions, soiling and writing on it, squeezing, handling as well as counterfeit of the country currency notes are abuse of the naira and are punishable by the law,” he said.
He said as soon as investigation into the matter was completed, the suspects would be charged to court.
In an interview with one of the suspects, Alhaji Ubandi Hotoro, he said nothing incriminating was found on him because he was at a place to settle a dispute between some of the suspects and security agents.
2023 Presidency: INEC releases final list of candidates, names Atiku, Obi, Tinubu, 15 others
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates contesting for the presidency in the 2023 general elections.
This is according to a circular released by the electoral body on Tuesday in Abuja.
The INEC circular also included the candidates’ state of origin, age, qualifications, and other details, as well as that of running mates.
Among those cleared by the electoral umpire are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
INEC 2023 Presidential Candidates’ List
Below is the final list of candidates for the 2023 presidential election as published by INEC:
1. Imumolen Christopher – Accord Party (AP)
2. Al-Mustapha Hamza – Action Alliance (AA)
3. Sowore Omoyele – African Action Congress (AAC)
4. Kachikwu Dumebi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)
5. Sani Yabagi Yusuf – Action Democratic Party (ADP)
6. Tinubu Bola Ahmed – All Progressives Congress (APC)
7. Umeadi Peter Nnanna – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
8. Ojei Princess Chichi – Allied People’s Movement (APM)
9. Nnamdi Charles Osita – Action Peoples Party (APP)
10. Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi – Boot Party (BP)
11. Obi Peter Gregory – Labour Party (LP)
12. Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
13. Osakwe Felix Johnson – National Rescue Movement (NRM)
14. Abubakar Atiku – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
15. Abiola Latifu Kolawole – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)
16. Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer – Social Democratic Party (SDP)
17. Ado-Ibrahim Abdumalik – Young Progressives Party (YPP)
18. Nwanyanwu Daniel Daberechukwu – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
Meanwhile, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, has given the details of the candidates in the elections.
In a statement on Tuesday, he revealed that there were 11 persons with disability (PWDs) among those vying for various positions.
Senate shuffles committees, hands Adeyemi, Yahaya new appointments
The Senator representing Kogi-West, Smart Adeyemi; the Senator representing Kebbi North, Yahaya Abdullahi, and three other senators have been appointed as committee heads.
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during the plenary, announced minor changes to the chairmanship of the Senate standing committees
Five out of the 67 standing committees were affected by the swapping of chairmanship positions and the appointment of new ones.
Following the announcement, Senator Smart Adeyemi, who was the former Chairman of the Committee on Aviation has been moved to chair the Committee on Federal Capital Territory.
Also, the former Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, now chairs the Committee of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Meanwhile, Ekiti-South Senator, Biodun Olujimi, formerly with the Committee on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Agencies has been assigned to chair the Committee on Aviation.
In the same vein, the former Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Danbata will head the committee on Security and Intelligence while Senator Michael Nnachi (PDP Ebonyi South) is now the Chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Agencies.
