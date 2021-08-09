NEWS
Strike: Doctors keep mum despite FG’s threat
Despite threats by the Federal Government, through the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, to enforce the ‘no work no pay rule against striking resident doctors today, indications emerged last night that the strike, now in its eighth day, is not likely to be called off soon, just as the parent body of all medical doctors in the country, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has refused to comment.
President, NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, refused to comment on efforts the association is making to resolve the impasse between the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Federal Government.
Reacting to the threat from the Federal Government, President, NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said: “They have not invited us for any kind of meeting, neither have they met our demands. Rather, we are getting threats of no work no pay. We can see which party is sincere to resolve the issue.”
NARD is the militant body of all medical doctors in the country and there are about 16,000 resident doctors working in Nigeria out of over 40,000 medical doctors.
NARD had last Monday began a nationwide industrial action over unpaid salaries, benefits to families of members that lost their lives to COVID-19 pandemic and hazard allowances, improved conditions, and failure to domesticate Medical Residency Training (MRT) Act 2017 in states, among others.
Less than four months ago, between April 1 and 10, they were also on strike over the same issues and the strike was called off following a memorandum of understanding signed by the Federal Government and the leadership of NARD.
Okhuaihesuyi stated further: “There is no going back on plans to shut down public and government hospitals due to inability of the Federal Government to keep to its promise to the doctors in meeting their demands.x
“Even if they communicate to us now, there is no going back. It is now over 120 days after we signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Agreement (MoA). They should be ashamed for not being truthful. We cannot be working and not get paid. You make commitments with doctors and you don’t keep them,” he said.
On the negative effect the strike is having on ‘common’ Nigerians, he said: “The doctors are also human beings. Abia State owes doctors 19 months salary; Imo State eight and Ekiti two months. Those doctors who lost their lives have not got their insurance benefits and most of us are yet to get the paltry hazard allowance of N5,000. You bring out circulars that you are going to pay and yet you don’t. What will the doctor tell his or her landlord?
“We go to the same market with ‘common’ Nigerians and our children attend the same schools. How can we survive in the midst of this gross negligence on the part of government? If you were a medical doctor, would you be working in Nigeria? Little wonder more graduating doctors are leaving the country in droves. No wonder more Nigerians are seeking medical treatments abroad because they don’t trust the medical system in the country.”
Gunmen abduct Niger Commissioner for Information, Mallam Idris
The Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Idris Mohammed has been kidnapped.
Mohammed was abducted on Sunday night by heavy-armed men who invaded his residence at Baban Tunga, Tafa local government area of the State.
The armed men said to be numbering about 20, stormed the residence of the Commissioner at about 11: 00am under a heavily downpour and shot sporadically into the air before abducting their victim in front of his second wife.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached as at press time.
More details to follow
Amosun loses close ally, Lekan Buari
The immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun has expressed sorrow over the sudden demise of one of his closest allies, Alhaji Lekan Buari, who died on Sunday.
Buari, a Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Governor’s Office, to Amosun, died at the age of 55.
Amosun described the deceased as “a long standing, reliable, trustworthy and dedicated associate,” saying he will sorely be missed.
Buari, after the end of Amosun’s tenure, returned to his original desk and resumed his career as staff of Ibikunle Amosun & Co, (Chartered Accountants), from where he was given Leave of Absence to the public service in the first place.
“He worked diligently till he breathed his last. In all the places he served, both in the private and public sectors, Lekan left a sterling legacy of dedication, admirable humility, loyalty and unparalleled commitment to duty. A doting father to his children and passionate family man, he was survived by wife and children.
“May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant him Aljana Fridaous. My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family at this time. May Allah comfort them all,” Amosun said in a statement he signed personally and made available through his Media Aide, Bola Adeyemi.
Islamic New Year: Sultan of Sokoto declares Tuesday first day of Muharram
Following the non-sighting of the crescent of Muharram on Sunday, the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA), and Sultan of Sokoto,/Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Tuesday, the 10th of August, 2021 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1443 After Hijrah.
This is contained in a statement signed by the NSCIA’s Director of Administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu.
According to the statement, the decision was taken after considering the report of the Moon Sighting Committee.
It was gathered that cloudy weather and the rains experienced in most parts of the country on Sunday were some of the factors that hindered the sighting of the new crescent.
Part of the statement read: “His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, after considering the report of the Moon Sighting Committee, has declared Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1443 AH”.
The Sultan in the statement wished all Muslims faithful a happy New Hijri Year.
This is coming after most state governments in the northern part of the country had declared Monday, the 9th of August, 2021 as a work free day for Muslims civil servants and other citizens to commemorate the New Islamic Year.
