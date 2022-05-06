Strike: ASUP extends ultimatum to FG by 1 month

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has warned against the planned 40 per cent tariff hike by telecommunication operators,

NATCOMS President, Deolu Ogunbanjo said the federal government should not allow any hike in tariffs lest Nigerians will be pushed to the wall.

Ogunbanjo said the impact of revenue loss by operators due to the 71million subscribers banned from making calls was huge on the telcos.



He added, “Presently, about 71 million subscribers cannot make calls. They shouldn’t task subscribers. The telcos might have been able to absorb some of the increases they complained about if they have not been losing subscribers.

“If everything were good, the telcos would have been able to absorb some of these shocks. The SIM-NIN policy is largely to blame for the loss in revenue in the telecom industry. A lot of prior losses to the policy are to blame too. We cannot allow the telcos to increase the tariff prices. They shouldn’t be thinking of this now.”

