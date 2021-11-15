NEWS
Strike: Amaechi, railway workers’ meeting ends in deadlock
The meeting between the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Nigerian Railway Workers’ Unions over the planned three-day warning strike has ended in a deadlock.
The unions had declared the three-day warning strike from Thursday, November 18 to 20 to demand better pay.
A letter titled, “Notice and Directive to embark on 3- day warning strike nationwide,” dated November 12th was addressed to District Chairman/Secretary Nigeria Union of Railway workers and Senior Staff Association.
The letter read: “That all the district organs (DWCs) of the NUR and SSA should, as a matter of expedience, summon a general meeting of all the workers of their districts on Monday, 15th November 2021 at exactly 10.00 a.m prompt and, in unambiguous terms, notify the entire workers of the commencement of a 3-day warning strike beginning from midnight prior to Thursday, 18th through Saturday, 20th November 2021;
“That the Chairmen and the Secretaries shall be solely responsible for the sitrep (situation report) of the days of the strike action and shall escalate same to the national secretariat of the union for its information and necessary action.
“That the strike activities, whichever way each district wants to implement it in form of programmes but must include fervent intercessory prayers for the success of the struggles, should be within the premises of the Corporation and must be essentially orderly, well-organized, and devoid of any destruction or violation of railway assets, our assets.
“That all the workers must comply and stay out of their offices but gather together behind their district union leaders to participate actively, peacefully, and consistently in the whole days of the strike without any fear or let.”
However, when the unions were invited for a meeting in Abuja on Saturday, it was learnt that the Minister asked them to call off the strike before any talks could commence which they rejected.
General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NUR), Comrade Segun Esan, in a chat with our correspondent, confirmed that the strike would go ahead, saying the demand by the Minister was a mission impossible.
According to him, the unions cannot call off the strike without any tangible offer on the various demands by the unions.
He stated that there was no condition of service in Nigeria Railway.
He said while the present administration is reviving the railway sector transiting from narrow gauge to standard gauge, it has abandoned the workers who are to drive the ongoing transformation.
Esan decried what he called the “unfriendly and anti-workers posturing”, saying, “We have been on this struggle for about five to six years but what we have been told have been stories upon stories.”
He said the unions are open to further engagement but they are yet to be invited for any other meeting.
“The Minister was asking for something that was a mission impossible and we felt it would be too embarrassing on the collective sensibilities of the two trade unions to withdraw the earlier statements announcing the strike without any tangible or substantial commitment of his person and office to all our demands.
“So we felt it would be quite unreasonable for us to do that.
“The fact that he (Minister) left the meeting without the two parties involved, that is the unions and that on his own side reaching a truce or convergence, we felt that was anything less than calling the bluff and telling us to go on with the strike.”
Nigerian army denies reports about coup attempt
The country’s military authorities declared at the weekend that the armed forces remained loyal to the constitution and President Muhammadu Buhari and, therefore, had no plans to overthrow his administration. They were reacting to reports claiming that the Defence Headquarters had warned soldiers against overthrowing Buhari.
While dismissing claims that it issued such warning, the military said it did not require that caution because the loyalty of the officers and men to the constitution and the president was never in doubt.
Denying the coup report, the Defence Headquarters warned that it would deal decisively with any individual or group of persons out to tarnish the image of the military. It asked those it called mischief-makers to desist from dragging the military into partisanship.
A statetment by Acting Director, Directorate of Defence, Media Operations (DDMO), Brig Gen Bernard Onyeuko, said, “The military high command hereby warns all mischief makers and their proxies not to draw the military into their engagements. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains apolitical and would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons that want to tarnish its image or draw it into partisan politics.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains loyal to President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and also sworn to defend our democracy as well the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in another statement, said, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a misleading publication by an online newspaper, Naija News House, on Nigeria military warning politicians and officers against a coup which it credited to
“The publication is a handiwork of mischief makers and enemies of the state. It is a deliberate and calculated attempt to mislead the general public aimed at causing disharmony in the polity.
“The online newspaper manipulated with the intent of disinformation a previous message released in May 2021 by the then Director Defence Information, who is the current Army spokesperson. It is a malicious attempt to bring the military to disrepute. It is obvious that the online newspaper has its own sinister intention to cause confusion.”
Nwachukwu said the report, titled “Defence Headquarters warns soldiers against overthrowing Buhari’s regime,” was unfounded and the statement did not emanate from the Directorate of Army Public Relations headed by him.
He stated, “In any case, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army do not need to be ‘warned against overthrowing Buhari’s government’ as their loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has never been in doubt. The Nigerian Army is a reputable national and patriotic institution that has fully subordinated itself to civil authority, having stood unwaveringly in defence of the nation’s democracy.”
The statement further affirmed, “The Nigerian Army will continue to be steadfast in defending Nigeria’s constitution and the much cherished democracy by providing aid to the civil authority, whenever it is called upon to so do.”
It contended that the said publication, which was riddled with outrageous lies and fabrications claimed that the “Defence Headquarters had denounced a call for the military to take over the reins of power. The online outlet went further to attribute its falsehood to Army Spokesman, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.
“The only reason why this grossly unprofessional and blatantly irresponsible report is receiving any attention is the attribution of the false statement to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu. The authors of the story must be the only news reporters, who do not know that Army Spokesman does not speak for the Defence Headquarters.
“However, for the sake of clarity and to keep the records straight, we wish to state that at no time did the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu issue any statement on the subject matter. It is, therefore, a figment of their imagination, which did not in anyway emanate from Brig Gen Nwachukwu.”
Buhari discusses investment, trade with Afreximbank, AfCFTA chiefs
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the Nigerian government will continue to support efforts to broaden the economy through multilateral financing.
Buhari spoke at a parley with Prof. Benedict Oramah, President, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.
They met on Sunday in Durban, South Africa, ahead of Monday’s opening ceremony of the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair Conference.
The President thanked Afreximbank for supporting Nigerian businesses and, by extension, the economy.
“Rest assured you can count on me as you seek a better trade and investment climate in Africa”, he said.
Oramah hailed Buhari for honouring the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the Afreximbank-backed Fair, joining other leaders.
He said the President understands the importance of trade and how Intra-African trade can help transform Nigerian and African economies.
Oramah also thanked Buhari for granting the land and accepting to grace the ground-breaking ceremony of the bank’s Africa Medical Centre of Excellence project in Abuja in December.
He described Nigeria as an important market for the bank “with an exposure of N5.5billion”.
Oramah recalled that Nigerian businesses got deals worth over N3.3billion during the fair’s first edition in Cairo, Egypt, assuring that this year’s would witness more.
“Nigeria’s participation was essential as the largest economy in Africa. Africa needs Nigeria as Nigeria needs Africa.
“Anything we do at the continental level that does not have Nigeria is seen globally as incomplete”, Oramah added.
Head of Service threatens to sack 426 workers for rejecting postings
The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has threatened to sack or force into early retirement 426 federal civil servants if by November 17, they do not retract their rejection of official postings.
This threat was contained in a circular -HCSF/CMO/ EM/ AOD/001/S.2/103, issued on September 29, by the HoS through the Permanent Secretary of the Career Management Office, Marcus Ogunbiyi.
The memo, which was addressed to all permanent secretaries and directors, requested them to submit the lists of all defaulters.
In the circular, the HoS warned all officers who had not reported that they were given up to Wednesday, to do so and present their documents in their posted MDAs.
She warned that failure to comply amounted to a violation of extant rules which shall be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of PSR 030301(b).
The provisions of PSR 030301(b) consider a refusal to proceed on transfer or to accept posting as misconduct which is inimical to the image of the service and which can be investigated and if proved can also lead to termination and retirement.
Part of the memo which was seen by THISDAY yesterday reads: “Recall that the office of the head of the civil service of the Federation, via the circular no, HCSF/CMO/EM/AOD/001/S.2/103, dated September, 29, 2021, redeployed pool officers from GL 05 to 09 to various MDAs.
“Returns on the level of compliance indicated that a substantial number of the officers has not reported in their respective new posts. Available statistics indicate that the majority of such officers may be working from home in compliance with the earlier circular on the preventive measures against COVID-19.
“Notwithstanding, such officers are expected to document in their new MDAs while they continue working at home or as may be directed by their permanent secretaries.
“Accordingly, all officers in this category or any others who have not reported are given up to Wednesday, 17th November, 2021 to report and document in their MDAs. Failure to do so is tantamount to violation of extant rules which shall be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of PSR 030301(b)”.
Yemi-Esan had on September 21, redeployed the workers to the new MDAs via a circular issued on her behalf by the Director, Employee Mobility of the Office of the Head of Service, O.T. Olusola-Dada.
