Stray bullet kills Ebonyi pastor while praying during morning devotion

Two persons were, yesterday, confirmed dead in the Nkaliki area of Abakaliki Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State during a youth unrest that started on Sunday night and lasted till yesterday morning.

One of those killed was a pastor, John Onu, who was hit by a bullet while praying in his residence at Hatchery, Nkaliki road, in Abakaliki.

Onu was hit by a bullet when security agents stormed the area to stop the irate youths from destroying a hotel owned by a politician from the area. Youths of Ebyia Upnuhu in Abakaliki LGA of the state had gone on rampage, burning houses in the area after a man in the community was beaten up and he died in the process.

The youths left the community in anger and moved to Abakaliki capital city, yesterday morning, to protest the killing of the man.

They attacked a hotel belonging to one Chukwudi Onyibe, who is a Special Assistant to the Chairman of Abakaliki local government, Mr. Emmanuel Nwangele, on Internally Generated Revenue.

But for policemen and other security agencies who were alerted, the hotel would have been completely razed by the rampaging youths.

The security agents shot sporadically to disperse the irate youths, but a stray bullet hit Pastor John Onu of Glorious Gospel Fire Assembly, Abakaliki, living opposite the hotel, who was observing his morning devotion. The bullet reportedly hit him on the heart and he died.

The rampaging youths attempted to attack Abakaliki local government headquarters, Nakaliki, but were dispersed by the security agents.

When contacted, the Assistant Police Public Relations officer in the state, Philip Levi, also confirmed the incident, but said everything had been brought under control.