Stranded travellers protest Dana Air closure

It was a chaotic scene at Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal 2 (MMA2), Lagos, yesterday, as scores of Dana Air’s customers went irate over the abrupt closure of the airline.

The travellers that had arrived early for check-in lamented that the Dana section was deserted for hours and booked passengers unattended.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), late Wednesday, suspended the airline’s operations indefinitely over its alleged inability to run safe operations.

The move, following an investigation by the apex regulatory body, saw to the immediate withdrawal of the airline’s Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from midnight of Wednesday, July 20.

The suspension of Dana comes after the country’s oldest carrier, Aero Contractors, suspended scheduled flight operations. With the suspension of Dana Air, all its domestic flight services would be on hold pending the lifting of the suspension.

Some of the stranded passengers, who claimed not to have received the airline’s notification of suspension of operations, demanded an immediate refund of their airfares or alternative airline seats when staffers later showed up.

Apparently uninterested in explanations on refund protocols, tempers flared as some protesters went unruly, rough-handling officials and attacked the airline’s booking office.

One of the affected passengers said only a refund would appease her agony. “I just want my money back; that is all. I spent my all to buy this ticket yesterday to keep up with a very important appointment. The airline knows that it will not fly, why did they sell expensive tickets? Just give me my money,” she charged at an official.