The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has warned groups and individuals seeking to foment trouble in Nigeria to desist from such in their own interests.

Matawalle gave the warning on Friday in Port Harcourt at the flag-off ceremony of the 2023 Chief of Naval Staff Annual Sea Inspection Exercise.

He said: “I want to warn groups or individuals promoting violence by propagating fake news or hate propaganda to desist from such. The Federal Government will not accept any action or behaviour that could cause a threat to peaceful coexistence among law-abiding citizens.”

Matawalle, who was responding to the high rate of fake news and hate speech aimed at causing disaffection, also directed security chiefs to be on alert and deal with anyone caught.

“The nation is in a democracy. Any act capable of truncating it will not be condoned,” he added.

“The President should be respected by the citizens; that will give his government the courage to do what it takes to make this country great. The defence ministry will not condone any act capable of disrupting the peace and tranquillity of the country,” the minister warned.