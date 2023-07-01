Stop giving false hope to your followers, APC tells Adebutu

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State on Friday urged the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in the March 18th governorship election in the state, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, to desist from giving his supporters false hope and honorably submit himself to security agencies who are on the lookout for him over the allegations of electoral fraud leveled against him.

The party also insisted that the PDP candidate’s alleged atrocities during the last poll would be pursued to a logical conclusion in the competent court of justice to serve as a deterrent to others. Ogun APC was reacting to a statement in the media credited to Adebutu, where he raised issues concerning the last gubernatorial election in the state, including the involvement of a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, among others.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the State, Olusola Ogunsanya Blessed, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, the party said the statement issued by Adebutu was laced with intent to cover up certain atrocities and change the real narrative.

“While Adebutu, in his cognitively impoverished piece dripping with vile abuse, failed woefully to defend the fact that Gbenga Daniel, against good conscience, worked for him and his party, the PDP, and betrayed the party that gave him a ticket and even sponsored him to emerge as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he tried to be clever by half by denying the allegation of bribery leveled against the former Ogun Governor with overwhelming evidence.

“For every discerning political watcher, it is crystal clear that Adebutu and Daniel were seriously embarrassed by the exposition of their atrocities in the public glare, and so the bribery, criminal conspiracy and money laundering suspect currently hibernating in a foreign country resorted to defending the indefensible and further exposing the astounding degree of moral decadence and perfidy that defines their relationship.

“It is even more childish for the PDP guber candidate to ignorantly mention his father and Gbenga Daniel as benefactors of Governor Dapo Abiodun, astutely elevating beer parlour gossip and clueless innuendos as tools of public engagement. The statement further accused Adebutu of stooping so low to be involved in alleged electoral malpractices and money laundering and brazenly comprised the electoral process.

It added that Governor Dapo Abiodun had the people solidly behind him and had since settled for governance, urging Adebutu to summon courage and come back home to face justice.