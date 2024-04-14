Stop cursing Nigeria, pray for leaders – Sanwo-Olu tells citizens

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on citizens of the country to refrain from speaking ill of Nigeria but pray for its betterment.

The governor gave the advice on Saturday at the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr celebration at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The celebration had the theme: “Allah will not Change the Way of the People until they Change What is in their Hearts”.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, called on Nigerians to change their thoughts about Nigeria, urging them to speak positively about the country.

According to the governor, God will not change anything for any society until the people decide to change their minds for good.

Sanwo-Olu added that the citizens should stop cursing the country so that God would change it for the better.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to believe in their current leaders and pray for them and the country.

“Almighty God will not change anything for any society until they change what is in their minds.

“Our collective intent should be to keep praying for Nigeria and the leadership to do the right thing.

“That is when Allah will intervene in the present situation of our country.

“It is, therefore, important for us to desist from talking ill about the country,” he said.