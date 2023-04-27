Stones goal given by VAR despite being ‘clearly offside’

Fans have been left baffled by VAR after John Stones’ goal was given despite him being “clearly offside”.

The Manchester City defender doubled the reigning Premier League champions’ lead in first half stoppage time by heading Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. However, the goal was originally ruled out for offside by the assistant referee before the on-field decision was overturned by VAR official David Coote following a lengthy review.

The decision left fans in shock on social media, though, having been convinced that Stones had been offside when De Bruyne swung his free-kick into the penalty area.

One frustrated supporter tweeted: “Absolute joke VAR. What are the referees thinking in the office. I can’t see the guys foot but you can see Stones’ head that’s part of his body in front of everybody offside.”

Another added: “I’m going to need someone to explain to me how Stones isn’t offside here.” A third also wrote: “VAR is terrible. Stone was offside.”

Meanwhile, one more fan commented: “Stones was clearly offside! How have they changed the angles???” Another fumed: “I’ve switched off. VAR has destroyed the enjoyment.”

Stones’ goal came after De Bruyne had put Pep Guardiola’s side in front against the league leaders after just seven minutes in their crucial title clash.

The controversial strike capped a difficult first half for Arsenal, with Ramsdale forced to make a number of saves following De Bruyne’s opener to keep the visitors in the match. However, he was powerless to prevent Stones doubling City’s lead.

Victory for City would cut the gap to Arsenal down to just two points with seven matches remaining and two games in hand over the Gunners.

Defending champions City are also perceived to have a more favourable run-in and are currently on a run of six consecutive league victories.