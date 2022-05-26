BUSINESS
Stocks rise after Fed signals further rate hikes, Dow jumps nearly 200 points
Stocks rose on Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s May policy meeting showed the central bank is prepared to raise rates further than the market had anticipated.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 191.66 points, or 0.6%, to 32,120.28. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to 3,978.73, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.5% to 11,434.74. All of the major averages are currently on pace for a winning week.
The minutes from the Fed’s May 3-4 meeting showed officials saw the need to raise rates quickly, and possibly more than the market has priced in, to quell the recent inflationary pressures.
“Most participants judged that 50 basis point increases in the target range would likely be appropriate at the next couple of meetings,” the minutes stated. In addition, Federal Open Market Committee members indicated that “a restrictive stance of policy may well become appropriate depending on the evolving economic outlook and the risks to the outlook.”
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was little changed following the release, stalled at roughly 2.75%, but stocks bounced to session highs after the minutes were released. Recently, investor fears have shifted away from higher rates and toward the possibility of a recession as inflation remains near 40-year highs.
“There weren’t any surprises which is why we probably bounced, and even after it hit, we’ve been all over the place,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “There’s nothing new in it, but the markets didn’t want to hear anything more hawkish than the hawkishness they already laid out.”
Retail also remained in focus Wednesday, leading the market higher after the major averages opened in the red. The reversal followed a report that bidders are still competing to acquire Kohl’s, whose shares jumped nearly 11.9%. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF gained 6.8%.
Nordstrom shares leapt more than 14% after the company surpassed sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Dick’s Sporting Goods gained about 9.7% on strong earnings despite cutting its outlook. Best Buy climbed nearly 9%, despite getting a downgrade from Barclays, which followed a mixed earnings report Tuesday.
Stock futures are flat following Tuesday’s losses in the Nasdaq
U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday after a sharp decline in the Nasdaq Composite during the previous session, while traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s release of its policy meeting from earlier this month.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell just 12 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded marginally higher.
Nordstrom shares jumped more than 9% in extended trading after the retailer surpassed sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The retailer experienced a surge in demand from shoppers refreshing their closets for “long-awaited occasions.”
Homebuilder Toll Brothers also posted quarterly results that beat analyst expectations, sending the stock up more than 3% in the premarket.
Wednesday’s moves came after downbeat session for the Nasdaq, which tumbled following a warning of slowing growth from social media company Snap that hurt the tech-heavy index.
The tech-heavy composite fell 2.4% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 slid 0.8%. The Dow rose by 0.2% in a late-day reversal, despite falling as much as 1.6% earlier in the session.
Snap’s warning dinged other social media and tech stocks, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter, and Google parent Alphabet.
“It tells me how much technology and comm services are still over-owned, right, because they’re the ones that are getting hit the hardest, and for good reason. Snap was really a big surprise for just about everybody,” Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”
“I think that we’re in just really challenging times. I’ve been saying we’re going to be in a choppy environment all year long because there are so many unknowns,” she continued.
Traders will continue to parse through earnings reports this week to see how companies are handling inflationary pressures. Dick’s Sporting Goods is expected to report earnings Wednesday before the bell. Snowflake and Nvidia are set to post quarterly reports after the bell.
On the economic front, investors are awaiting the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee. At the May 4 meeting, the Fed hiked rates by half a percentage point, with Chair Jerome Powell saying that inflation is “much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We’re moving expeditiously to bring it back down.”
Telcos protest N90bn new phone tax
The Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has described the recent move by the Federal Government to add a one kobo per second tax on phone calls as a bad move.
According to it, this is insensitive considering the operating environment of telecom companies.
The umbrella body for telecom companies said, “For us as at ALTON, it is bad fate on the part of the government, and it is badly intended. This is because when we came out that the government should look at our cost of operations and give us room to review tariffs, everybody treated us like an outcast.
“The same government is now coming in a matter of days to say they are introducing new taxes. So, when they were saying to us that we cannot increase tariff because it is insensitive to the plight of the people and now, they brought another tax through the back door, we think it is bad fate and badly intended. So, if we cannot review based on the impact it will have on subscribers, why are they bringing in another tax, still on subscribers. Government cannot act in one way and say another thing.”
The Federal Government is proposing a one kobo per seconds tax on phone calls in the nation to fund free healthcare for the Vulnerable Group in Nigeria.
This was disclosed in the National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2021 signed by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), recently. This translates to a nine per cent tax on GSM calls if implemented.
ALTON added that the new tax would reduce the value subscribers get from telecom services, as they would need to pay more to enjoy what they used to.
The association stated, “It will affect the subscribers because they get less value for what they pay for. It means now that when you buy an N100 recharge card, the percentage will be deducted from it and paid to the government. So, it is actually short-changing the people. What will happen is that operators will be mandated to collect this tax on their behalf and remit it to the government.”
It said the government should consider taxing another industry rather than telecoms. According to it, subscribers will have to pay extra for this new cost.
It added, “This can be introduced to another sector of the economy.
“The reason for it is understandable, but we think it can be sourced from another source, not telecoms subscribers, whom government itself has said they are suffering because of high of living lately. We will not complain as operators because we will definitely remit, it is the subscribers that will bear the brunt.
Oil extends four weeks of gains amid tight supply
Oil extended four weeks of gains amid tight fuel supplies and a weaker dollar, though elevated prices are fanning concerns that the world economy may be heading for a recession.
West Texas Intermediate futures topped $111 a barrel while gasoline and diesel prices have rallied to records ahead of the start of the US driving season in about a week. The prompt spread for Brent crude jumped to a seven-week high, with crude supplies constricted by the boycott of Russian shipments, and product markets strained as refining capacity fails to keep up with rebounding demand.
The rise in energy costs has contributed to rampant inflation, prompting central banks to raise rates and stoking investor concern growth will slow. The Biden administration is considering tapping a little-used emergency diesel fuel reserve to mitigate the supply crunch amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a White House official.
The head of the International Energy Agency and India’s oil minister, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, issued warnings on the risk of high prices.
“We may see prices even going higher, being much more volatile and becoming a major risk for recession for the global economy,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in an interview with Bloomberg TV from Davos.
His sentiments were echoed by Indian oil and gas minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, who said that several of his country’s neighbors are in “severe dire straits” because of rallying prices. “Let’s make no mistake: oil at $110 a barrel constitutes a challenge for the entire world.”
Oil has surged this year on rising demand and the complex global fallout from Russia’s invasion. Money managers have also boosted bullish crude bets.
In remarks reported at the weekend, Saudi Arabia signaled it will continue to support Russia’s role in the OPEC+ group of producers, undermining US-led efforts to isolate Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times said. The kingdom was hoping to work out an agreement with OPEC+ which includes Russia, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the newspaper.
Weaker Dollar
An added lift for crude came from a weakening dollar, which makes the commodity cheaper for holders of other currencies. The greenback was lower on Monday following a drop of 1.4% last week, the most since November 2020.
At the same time, China has imposed a series of painful lockdowns to quell Covid-19 outbreaks, hurting Asia’s largest economy. In Shanghai, officials have laid out the criteria to categorize parts of the commercial hub as low-risk for Covid-19 as they look to end a two-month lockdown, with no new cases outside quarantine being reported. Beijing, however, reported a record number of cases, reviving concern that the capital may face a lockdown.
Prices:
WTI for July delivery rose 1% to $111.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 1:37 p.m. in London.
Brent for July settlement added 0.8% to $113.48 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.
Oil markets remain in backwardation, a bullish pattern that’s marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. The difference between WTI’s two nearest December contracts, for this year and in 2023, was near $13 a barrel, up from about $11 a barrel a month ago.
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
