Stock futures slip as Wall Street attempts to stabilize after rollercoaster week
Stock futures fell early Monday as traders looked for the market to find its footing after a dramatic week of trading.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 308 points, or 0.94%. S&P 500 futures fell 1.11%, while those for the Nasdaq 100 lost 1.19%.
Last week, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.54%, while the S&P 500 and Dow dropped 0.21% and 0.24%, respectively. It was the sixth straight losing week for the Dow, and the fifth straight for the other two major indexes.
While the cumulative moves for the week were not out of the ordinary, some of the day-to-day swings were eye-popping. The Dow had its best day since 2020 on Wednesday, but then erased all those gains and more on Thursday.
The short-lived Wednesday rally came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was not considering a 75-basis-point rate hike at upcoming meetings. Stocks and bonds rallied following that comment but reversed course on Thursday.
Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper told CNBC’s Scott Wapner on Friday that Powell’s statement was an “unforced error” that contributed to market volatility.
First-quarter earnings season is slowing down, but there are several notable reports before the opening bell on Monday, including Palantir and vaccine-makers BioNTech and Novovax.
In other corporate news, Ford was looking to sell 8 million shares in Rivian Automotive over the weekend, sources told CNBC’s David Faber.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on the war in Ukraine. U.S. first lady Jill Biden made a surprise visit to the country on Sunday. The U.S. and Group of Seven countries announced that they would increase short-term financial support for Ukraine as the war with Russia nears the three-month mark.
Bitcoin drops below $34,000 to hit its lowest level since January after stock sell-off
Bitcoin continued to slide after a broader stock sell-off in the U.S. last week sent the cryptocurrency market into a frenzy and prompted the cryptocurrency to plummet by roughly 10%.
Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency by market value, was lower by about 3% at $33,594.50 at around 3:36 a.m. ET, according to data from Coindesk.
Bitcoin is now trading at its lowest level since late January. The virtual currency has been trading in a narrow range this year as it attempts to reclaim its highs of late 2021.
It is now down more than 50% from its peak price of $68,990.90 in November 2021.
The drop comes after the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 1,000 points on Thursday and the Nasdaq plunged by 5%. Those losses marked the worst single-day drops since 2020. The Dow and Nasdaq fell again on Friday.
FG, Telcos set for showdown over tariff hike
The federal government and telecommunications operators under the auspices of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) are set for a showdown over the latter’s proposed 40 per cent hike on calls and data tariffs in the country.
ALTON had in a letter, which has now been confirmed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) proposed a 40 per cent hike in call and SMS tariffs.
The operators said their decision was necessary considering the rising cost of business in the country.
The letter said the fee for calls will increase from N6.4 to N8.95 per second (N53.7 per minute) while the price cap for SMS will increase from N4 to N5.61. Though the letter was silent on data cost, it was gathered that one gigabyte of data will cost between N2800 and N3200 depending on the operators.
ALTON said the telecommunications industry had been financially challenged by an economic downturn that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
It noted that the war had resulted in a 35 per cent increase in their operating expenses due to an increase in energy costs.
ALTON added that the introduction of the five per cent excise duty on telecom service providers has heightened the burden of multiple taxes and levies on the industry.
“ALTON considers it expedient for the telecommunications sector to undergo periodic cost adjustments through the commission’s intervention in order to minimise the impact of the challenging economic issues faced by our members,” the letter signed by ALTON Chairman, Engr Gbenga Adebayo said.
“Upward review of the price determination for voice and data and SMS. Given the state of the economy and the circa 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business, we wish to request for an interim administrative review of the mobile (voice) termination rate for voice; administrative data floor price, and cost of SMS as reflected in extant instruments.
“For data services, we wish to request that the commission implements the recommendations in the August 2020 KPMG report on the determination of cost-based pricing for wholesale and retail broadband service in Nigeria. Excerpts from the report are attached and marked ‘Annexure 2’ to provide a further illustration,” it added.
However, the federal government through the NCC has kicked against the proposed hike. The commission said though the operators had written to it over the planned hike, it had yet to approve their demand.
“The operators themselves know that we have a laid down procedures for tariff review. We have yet to do any of the procedures so how can they talk of increase? For now, there will not be any price review in the industry until the procedures are followed”, NCC’s Spokesman, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde said.
But ALTON insisted yesterday on the increase, citing the high cost of diesel and its implications on the generally high cost of business as reasons.
ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo said: “We are concerned that unless there is an intervention to save this sector, operators will have no choice but to begin a process of price review. The state of security in our country is also of concern, we commend all our security agencies for the work they do to keep us all safe, the impact of the general state of security on the country is that we are not able to provide 24/7 support in certain areas as it is unsafe to send out service personnel to some parts of the country and to other at certain times of the day. ‘’
NCC directs MTN, Mafab to begin 5G rollout August
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued final letters of award of the Fifth Generation (5G) Spectrum licence to MTN and Mafab Communications, winners of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum auction conducted last year as it sets August 24, for them to commence deployment of the 5G network.
In a statement on Wednesday, NCC said the management led by its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, confirmed this to the board of commissioners at the board’s special meeting earlier in April.
With the issuance of the final letters of awards, the two licensees are now expected to accelerate deployment of 5G network that will usher Nigeria into a more robust Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and a more digitised Nigerian economy among the comity of nations.
The 5G network is expected to bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities.
The auction was held on December 13, 2021 while the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, had, on February 22, 2022, handed over the spectrum allocation for 5G deployment as well as the Federal Government-approved National Policy on 5G to NCC.
NCC on February 24, 2022, confirmed the full payment of $273.6 million each by the two spectrum winners, in addition to spectrum assignment fee paid by MTN, for the 5G spectrum licence.
