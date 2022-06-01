BUSINESS
Stock futures rise slightly ahead of first day of June
Stock futures moved slightly higher on Tuesday evening as Wall Street turned the page to another month.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 197 points, or 0.6%. Those for the S&P 500 ticked up about 0.5%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained roughly 0.5%.
The move in futures came after a down day for stocks, with the Dow falling 222.8 points, or 0.7% in a choppy trading session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.
For the month of May, the Dow and S&P 500 finished little changed, after last week’s strong rally chipped away at long losing streaks for the indexes. The Nasdaq Composite underperformed, shedding more than 2%.
With the first-quarter earnings season nearly complete and the Federal Reserve having strongly signaled its rate hike intentions for its next two meetings, stocks could struggle for direction over the summer.
“It’s best to wait and see how the next quarter shakes out. When we get into late July, we’ll have a better picture. Until then, I think we’re going to see very much a choppy market with a bias towards falling further into a bear market,” said Max Gokhman, chief investment officer at AlphaTrAI.
One potential source of optimism for markets overnight is Salesforce, whose first-quarter results topped expectations. The stock rose more than 9% in extended trading.
On Wednesday, investors will get an updated look at manufacturing and construction spending data. The first day of June also marks the start of the Fed’s plan to reduce its balance sheet, which ballooned to nearly $9 trillion during the Covid pandemic.
U.S. Treasury yields climb as investors look ahead to economic data
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday morning as investors continued to monitor economic data.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 5 basis points to 2.803% at 3:55 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 3 basis points to 3.007%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
An inflation reading on Friday indicated that pricing pressures could be starting to ease, which boosted sentiment.
This week, investor focus will be on jobs data, with the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report due out on Friday.
CB’s May consumer confidence index is due out at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
Auctions are scheduled to be held for $45 billion of 13-week bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills.
Oil prices jump after EU leaders agree to ban most Russian crude imports
Oil prices jumped after EU leaders reached an agreement late Monday to ban 90% of Russian crude by the end of the year.
During Asia hours on Tuesday, U.S. crude futures for July were up 3.53% to $119.12, while Brent crude futures rose 1.87% to $123.95. At one point, U.S. crude rose to $119.42 per barrel — a 12-week high, according to Refinitiv data.
Contracts for August also traded higher: WTI crude jumped 3.66% to $116.34, and Brent was up nearly 2% to $119.96 per barrel.
The agreement resolves a deadlock after Hungary initially held up talks. Hungary is a major user of Russian oil and its leader, Viktor Orban, has been on friendly terms with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said the move would immediately hit 75% of Russian oil imports.
The embargo is part of the European Union’s sixth sanctions package on Russia since it invaded Ukraine. Talks to impose an oil embargo have been underway since the start of the month.
“The European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russia into Member States, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline,” according to a May 31 statement from the European Council.
The European Council added that in case of “sudden interruptions” of supply, “emergency measures” will be introduced to ensure security of supply.
That temporary exception covers the remaining Russian oil not yet banned, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a press conference.
“We have agreed that the Council will revert to the topic as soon as possible in one way or the other. So this is a topic where we will come back to and where we will still have to work on, but this is a big step forward, what we did today,” she said, referring to the temporary exemption.
Von der Leyen explained that the temporary exemption was granted so that Hungary, along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic — all connected to the southern leg of the pipeline — have access which they cannot easily replace.
Roughly 36% of the EU’s oil imports come from Russia, a country that plays an outsized role in global oil markets.
Airfares surge by 52% over forex, jet-A1 crisis
The average airfare paid by passengers on specified routes for a single journey has increased by 52 per cent in the past 12 months, the National Bureau of Statistics data have shown.
In a new report titled, “Transport Fare Watch (April 2022),” the NBS said airfares recorded a 19 per cent increase when gauged on a month-on-month basis.
On state profile analysis, Taraba recorded the highest air transport charges (for specified routes single journey) in April 2022 with N65,000.00, followed by Kogi with N64,258.91, while Kano recorded the least with N50,000.00.
Analysis by zone also showed that the North-Central recorded the highest airfare in April, 2022 with N57,552.54, followed by the North-East with N56,800.16, while the South-East had the least with N53,402.58.
The significant hike in airfares, according to findings, is not unconnected to the recent challenges faced by local airlines, ranging from energy price hikes to lack of access to foreign exchange.
Recall that domestic airline operators had in April threatened to ground their operations due to a substantial increase in the price of Jet A1, also called aviation fuel.
Speaking in an interview with our correspondent, an official in the Corporate Affairs Department of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, the umbrella body for local carriers, Mr. Ewos Iroro, described the factors behind the increase of airfares as obvious concerns which the operators had clamoured about over the past few months.
According to him, the onus of relieving the sector of the bottlenecks affecting the operations of the airlines is a responsibility the government should take more seriously.
He said, “We know what has been happening in the sector in the last few months. The price of jet fuel has gone up. There are so many factors. All the factors are already out there. Airlines don’t determine most of the factors. Airlines are also operating in a system.”
The Chief Executive Officer, TopBrass Aviation, Captain Roland Iyayi, also blamed the inability of the government to solve certain fundamental challenges as the reason behind the spike in airfares in the last one year.
According to him, energy costs constitute about 50 per cent of airlines operating cost. This, he said, would invariably give rise to a corresponding hike in airfares.
Iyayi said, “I think the solution is actually in the hands of the government. If for instance, our refineries were working, the cost of fuel would have been lower than what it is today. Fuel, for airlines constitute about 50 per cent of their direct operating cost. So, if you take that fuel increased from N150 to about N700; that’s about 400 per cent increase, but nobody is talking about that. If fuel increased by 400 per cent and airfares increased by 52%, and fuel comprises 50 per cent of the direct operating cost of an airline’s cost of production, then there is something very significantly wrong. I would assume that based on those numbers, airlines may not even be breaking even.”
Also speaking, an economic expert at the Pan-Atlantic University, Associate Professor Emeka Osuji described the hike as inevitable considering recent events in the aviation sector and the attendant economic consequences of these events.
He said, “Aviation fuel has gone up. I don’t blame the airlines. When aviation fuel goes up like it has done, you have to expect an increase. The politicians have taken all the dollars for their political activities. Everything about an aircraft is dollarised, now the dollar has gone up to N600. When that happens you don’t need anybody to tell you what it will give rise to.”
Osuji also said the economy had been badly managed and decried Nigeria’s continued inability to refine fuel for local consumption.
According to him, much of the energy crisis that has led to increased cost of production would have been tackled if the government had been alive to their responsibilities.
