BUSINESS
Stock futures rise as investors brace for a big Fed rate hike
Stock futures rose in early morning trading on Wednesday as investors anxiously awaited the Federal Reserve’s aggressive action to tame surging inflation.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 160 points, or 0.53%. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.60% and Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 0.71%.
The S&P 500 suffered a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, dipping deeper into bear market territory. The equity benchmark has fallen more than 4% this week already and is now off over 22% from its all-time time hit in early January. The blue-chip Dow slid about 150 points Tuesday, also falling for a fifth straight day Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended Tuesday slightly higher.
The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The market is betting on a more than 95% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike, the biggest increase since 1994, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. (1 basis point equals 0.01%)
The shift to price in a larger-than-usual rate hike came after headlines that Fed officials were contemplating such a move following a surprisingly hot inflation reading as well as worsening economic outlook.
“The change in the headline from 50 basis points to 75 basis points reflects a stark reality but it also reflects the Fed’s determination to underscore its commitment to its mandate to maintain price stability,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial. “It’s neither a trial balloon nor a lead balloon — it’s reality.”
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET following the central bank’s policy decision. Investors will be monitoring his language and tone about the Fed’s tightening path forward. The central bank will also release its outlook for its benchmark rate, inflation and GDP.
Treasury yields have jumped dramatically this week in anticipation of the big rate hike. The two-year rate, most sensitive to changes in monetary policy, surged 40 basis points this week alone to hit its highest level since 2007. The benchmark 10-year yield popped more than 30 basis points to top 3.48%, a high not seen since April 2011.
Some notable investors believe the central bank can regain credibility by acting aggressively to show its seriousness in combating inflation.
The Fed “has allowed inflation to get out of control. Equity and credit markets have therefore lost confidence in the Fed,” wrote Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman in a tweet Tuesday. “Market confidence can be restored if the Fed takes aggressive action with 75 bps tomorrow and in July” and makes a commitment to aggressive increases until inflation “has been tamed.”
BUSINESS
European Central Bank holds emergency meeting to discuss market rout
The European Central Bank is holding an emergency monetary policy meeting Wednesday, after bond yields surged in recent days for many governments across the euro zone.
“They will have an ad hoc meeting to discuss current market conditions,” a spokesperson for the central bank told CNBC.
Borrowing costs for many nations have risen sharply in recent days. In fact, earlier on Wednesday a measure known as Europe’s fear gauge — the difference between Italian and German bond yields which is widely watched by investors — widened to its highest margin since early 2020. The yield on the 10-year Italian government bond also passed the 4% mark earlier this week.
The moves in the bond market, which highlight nervousness among investors, were linked to concerns that the central bank will be tightening monetary policy more aggressively than previously expected.
At the same time, the ECB failed last week to provide any details about possible measures to support highly indebted euro zone nations, which further fueled concerns among the investment community.
However, in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement, bond yields came down and the euro moved higher against the U.S. dollar. The euro traded up 0.7% at $1.04 ahead of the market open in Europe.
Shares of Italian banks also rallied on the back of the announcement. Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Bpm both surged 5% in early European trading hours.
The market reaction so far suggests that some market players are expecting the ECB to address concerns over financial fragmentation and indeed provide some clarity about what sort of measures it might take to support highly indebted nations.
The ECB’s decision to meet Wednesday also comes just hours ahead of a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Market expectations point to a 75-basis-point rate hike, the biggest increase since 1994.
Speaking to CNBC’s Karen Tso Wednesday, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he would not be concerned if the Fed’s moves dent economic growth in France. “The key point now and for the coming months is to reduce the level of inflation,” he said.
Stepping up when needed?
Wednesday’s announcement also followed a speech by one of the members of the central bank that aimed to address some of the recent market skittishness over financial fragmentation.
Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s executive board, said in Paris Tuesday: “Our commitment to the euro is our anti-fragmentation tool. This commitment has no limits. And our track record of stepping in when needed backs up this commitment.”
One of the most defining moments in the ECB’s history took place in 2012 when former President Mario Draghi said the central bank would do “whatever it takes” to safeguard the common currency. The ECB was also seen by many as stepping up significantly and promptly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Financial fragmentation is a risk for the euro zone. Although the 19 members of the euro area have different fiscal capacities, they share the same currency. As such, instability in one nation can spillover to other euro capitals.
“We will react to new emergencies with existing and potentially new tools. These tools might again look different, with different conditions, duration and safeguards to remain firmly within our mandate. But there can be no doubt that, if and when needed, we can and will design and deploy new instruments to secure monetary policy transmission and hence our primary mandate of price stability,” Schnabel said Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Stock futures muted ahead of Friday’s key inflation report
Stock futures were muted early Friday morning ahead of a highly anticipated inflation report.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 8 points, or less than 0.1%. Those for the S&P 500 rose fractionally while Nasdaq 100 futures gained just 31 points.
Before the opening bell on Friday, investors will get a look at the May consumer price index report. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting year over year increases of 8.3% for the main index and 5.9% for the core index, which excludes food and energy prices.
If the report matches expectations, or shows slower gains, then Wall Street could take it as a sign that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve may need to be less aggressive later in the year.
The move in futures comes after stocks fell sharply during Thursday’s regular session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each falling more than 2%. The Dow closed down more than 600 points, losing roughly 400 points during a rough final hour of trading on Wall Street.
For the week so far, the Dow is lower by 1.9%, on track for its 10th down week in the past 11. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are both off by more than 2%, on track for their ninth losing week in 10.
“I think there’s still a pretty high degree of pessimism that helps underpin the market, and the back-and-forth action is really the market trying to make sense of the next direction and waiting for news flow,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.
Later on Friday, a preliminary consumer sentiment reading for June is due out after the stock market opens.
BUSINESS
Access Bank to acquire 83.4% of Kenya’s Sidian Bank for N15 billion
Access Bank Plc says it has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire 83.4 per cent equity stake held by Centum Investment Plc, a Kenya-based investment company, in Sidian Bank Ltd, for the sum of about N15 billion ($37 million).
According to a statement on the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) the financial institution said the purchase consideration includes the price to “book multiple of 1.1x” based on the audited March 31, 2022 shareholders’ equity of Sidian.
“Sidian will be merged with Access Bank’s subsidiary in Kenya, Access Bank Kenya, to create a stronger banking institution better positioned to serve the Kenyan market,” the statement reads.
Commenting on the transaction, Herbert Wigwe, the group chief executive, Access Corporation said: “This growth transaction being implemented in Kenya represents the relentless focus and execution of our strategic objectives within our banking subsidiary even as we grow the other businesses within Access Corporation’s core segments.
“The acquisition of Sidian is a significant step-up in scale and potential for Access Bank in Kenya which represents the largest market and trade corridor in East Africa.
On his part, Roosevelt Ogbonna, chief executive officer, Access Bank, said the transaction built on their earlier acquisition of the former Transnational Bank Plc (now Access Bank Kenya) “and underscores our resolve to strengthen our presence in Kenya, a key African market that fits into our strategic focus for geographic earnings growth and diversification.”
