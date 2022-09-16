BUSINESS
Stock futures fall as Wall Street heads for losing week, weighs FedEx warning
U.S. stock futures fell Friday morning as Wall Street headed toward a losing week, and traders absorbed an ugly earnings warning from FedEx.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped by 181 points, or 0.58%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.75% and 0.93%, respectively.
Shares of FedEx plunged 15% in extended trading after the shipments company withdrew its full-year guidance, and said it will implement cost-cutting initiatives to contend with soft global shipment volumes as “macroeconomic trends significantly worsened.”
The three major averages were on pace to notch their fourth losing week in five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.70% this week, while the S&P 500 is 4.08% lower. The Nasdaq Composite is down 4.62%, headed toward its worst weekly loss since June.
During the regular session Thursday, the Dow dropped 173 points, or 0.56%, for its lowest close since July 14. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.43%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.13%.
Traders are concerned that markets will retest June lows after a surprisingly hot reading in August’s consumer price index report indicated an increasingly difficult pathway to bring down inflation by the Federal Reserve.
“They might have a hard choice to make,” iCapital’s Anastasia Amoroso said Thursday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime.”
“Before they were saying, we’re going to try to have a soft landing and bring down inflation. Now they may have to make a choice. It’s either a soft landing or bringing down inflation. In other words, they may have to engineer more of a crackdown on economic growth to bring down inflation,” she added.
On the economic front, traders are expecting the latest consumer sentiment data on 10 a.m. ET Friday.
European stocks fall slightly as global markets react badly to latest U.S. inflation data
The pan-European Stoxx 600
was down 0.2% in early trade, with basic resources and energy stocks slipping 1% to lead losses while retail stocks bucked the trend to add 1.9%.
U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve.
U.S. consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose by 0.1% for the month and 8.3% annually in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday, defying economist expectations that headline inflation would fall 0.1% month on month.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.6% from July and 6.3% from August 2021.
The reading fueled further speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive policy of tightening monetary policy.
The inflation report was one of the last pieces of data on inflation the Fed will see ahead of its September meeting, where the central bank is expected to deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike in an effort to combat high inflation.
UK inflation rate unexpectedly dips to 9.9% as fuel prices decline
U.K. inflation slowed in August on the back of a fall in fuel prices, though food prices continued to rise as the country’s cost-of-living crisis persists.
The consumer price index rose 9.9% annually, according to estimates published Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics, fractionally below a consensus forecast of 10.2% among economists polled by Reuters. It was also down from July’s figure of 10.1%.
Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.5%, fractionally below forecasts. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was up 0.8% month-on-month and 6.3% year-on-year, in line with expectations.
“A fall in the price of motor fuels made the largest downward contribution to the change in both the CPIH and CPI annual inflation rates between July and August 2022,” the ONS said in its report.
“Rising food prices made the largest, partially offsetting, upward contribution to the change in the rates.”
Sterling was roughly flat against the dollar on Wednesday morning, trading at around $1.1490.
The U.K. has been hit by a historic cost-of-living crisis this year as food and energy prices skyrocket and pay increases fail to keep pace with inflation, which has led to one of the sharpest falls in real wages on record.
Last week, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced an emergency fiscal package capping annual household energy bills at £2,500 ($2,881.90) for the next two years, with an equivalent guarantee for businesses over the next six months and further support in the pipeline for vulnerable sectors.
Analysts expect the measures — estimated to cost the public purse around £130 billion — to sharply reduce the inflation outlook in the short term, but increase it over the medium term.
‘Could likely be a fluke’
The Bank of England is set to announce its latest monetary policy decision next Thursday after a delay due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and is widely expected to opt for a sharp 75 basis point increase to interest rates as it looks to drag down inflation.
At its last meeting, the Bank projected that inflation would peak at 13.3% before the end of the year, and policymakers will be reappraising their outlook in light of Truss’s new energy cap announcement.
“With hope, the cap on energy bills may mean inflation is now close to peaking, though last month’s fall could likely be a fluke and we may see inflation climb further still in the months to come,” said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.
“While the energy plan may help, it comes at the cost of higher levels of borrowing and government spending which could encourage the Bank of England to hike rates even further than originally expected.”
US inflation slows for 2nd month but remains stubbornly high
Inflation in the United States has slowed for a second straight month on a sharp fall in petrol prices, yet excluding energy most other items got more expensive in August, a sign that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households.
Consumer prices surged 8.3 percent in August compared with a year earlier, the government said on Tuesday, down from an 8.5 percent jump in July and a four-decade high of 9.1 percent in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1 percent, after a flat reading in July.
But excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called “core prices” jumped 0.6 percent from July to August — up sharply from 0.3 percent the previous month and dashing hopes, for now, that core prices might be starting to moderate. In the 12 months ending in August, core prices jumped 6.3 percent, up from 5.9 percent in July. Rents, medical care services and new cars all grew more expensive in August.
Core prices typically provide a clearer read on where costs are headed than overall inflation does. Stock index futures tumbled on the worse-than-expected core figures, with many investors fearful that the Federal Reserve will now raise interest rates even faster in its drive to curb inflation.
Wall Street on Tuesday had its worst day in over two years as the inflation numbers dashed investors’ hope that the Fed would ease on rate hikes.
All three major US stock indexes closed sharply lower, snapping four-day winning streaks and notching their biggest one-day percentage drops since June 2020 during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,276.37 points, or 3.94 percent, to end the session at 31,104.97, the S&P 500 lost 177.72 points, or 4.32 percent, to 3,932.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 632.84 points, or 5.16 percent, to 11,633.57.
Inflation remains far higher than many Americans have ever experienced and is keeping pressure on the Fed. The central bank is expected to announce another big increase in its benchmark interest rate next week, which will lead to higher costs for many consumer and business loans.
Inflation has escalated families’ grocery bills, rents and utility costs, among other expenses, inflicting hardships on many households and deepening gloom about the economy despite strong job growth and low unemployment. Groceries continue to rise rapidly, jumping 0.7 percent from July to August. In the past year, they have soared 13.5 percent — the biggest 12-month increase since 1979.
“Overall, prices have been essentially flat in our country these last two months: that is welcome news for American families, with more work still to do. Gas prices are down an average of $1.30 a gallon since the beginning of the summer,” US President Joe Biden said in a White House statement on Tuesday morning.
Biden also reiterated his endorsement of his Inflation Reduction Plan, emphasising that “my economic plan is showing that, as we bring prices down, we are creating good paying jobs and bringing manufacturing back to America”.
