Stock futures fall ahead of a big week of retail earnings
Stock futures fell early on Monday after a week of steep losses that ended on a high note, and ahead of a big earnings week for retailers.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 31 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.47%. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.71%.
On Friday, the Dow rose 466.36 points, or 1.47%, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.39%. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.82% and posted its strongest one-day gain since November 2020. Still, all three averages posted losing weeks.
The gains came as investors went into relief rally mode to cap off a bad week for stocks in which the S&P 500 nearly descended into bear market territory.
It remains to be seen, however, how long the rally will last or how much further stocks have to fall before this year’s downtrend bottoms.
“Given the history of bear markets, coupled with the fact that the Fed has just begun its rate hike cycle and would like to see financial conditions continue to tighten so that demand pulls back further, this rally will most likely weaken,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.
Still, some investors and analysts say, whether or not the bottom is in, there are good buying opportunities at the market’s current lows.
“I’m not calling the bottom here, but there’s some opportunity here to dollar cost average,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs, told CNBC. “If you’re sitting on a bunch of cash, you’re locking in losses because of inflation. Investing in equities or asset classes that you believe in… it is the lesser evil. The selling fatigue will wane, the market will reset. It’s unlikely the Dow and the S&P are going to be in correction territory six months to a year from now.”
Retail earnings season kicks off this week with several big-box retailers set to report results for the first quarter, including Walmart, Target and Home Depot. Elsewhere, Deere is also on deck, along with a handful of technology companies.
Investors will also have their eye on retail sales data this week, which could give them insight into how retailers are managing inflation, which remains near 40-year highs.
Nigeria issues new guidelines on cryptocurrencies
The Nigerian government has released new guidelines aimed at protecting investors in digital assets as trades in cryptocurrencies get boost in Africa’s most populous nation.
The rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offers more clarity on trading in cryptocurrencies, it was learnt.
The rules cover “issuance, offering platforms and custody of digital assets” for virtual technologies, according to a statement on its website.
This is coming amidst controversy over the acceptability of cryptocurrencies in Nigerian financial ecosystem.
Despite order by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commercial banks to stop transactions in cryptocurrencies, Nigeria is said to account for the largest volume of cryptocurrency transactions outside the U.S., as data from Paxful, a Bitcoin marketplace reveals.
Experts however believe this would go a long way in boosting trading in cryptocurrencies which is gaining global traction.
The new rules cover the issuance of digital assets as securities, the registration of platforms and digital asset custodians, exchanges and virtual assets service providers.
Apple is no longer the world’s most valuable company
Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Wednesday surpassed Apple as the world’s most valuable firm.
Aramco’s market valuation was just under $2.43 trillion on Wednesday, according to FactSet, which converted its market cap to dollars. Apple, which fell more than 5% during trading in the U.S. on Wednesday, is now worth $2.37 trillion.
Energy stocks and prices have been rising as investors sell off equities in several industries, including technology, on fears of a deteriorating economic environment. Apple has fallen nearly 20% since its $182.94 peak on Jan. 4.
The move is mostly symbolic, but it shows how markets are shifting as the global economy grapples with rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain problems.
Aramco stock is up over 27% so far in 2022. In March, the oil giant reported that its full-year profit last year more than doubled due to soaring oil prices.
Apple passed Saudi Aramco to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company in 2020.
Bitcoin plunges below $27,000, erases 2021 gains as cryptocurrency sell-off intensifies
Bitcoin slumped below $27,000 Thursday for the first time in over 16 months, as cryptocurrency markets extended their losses amid fears over rising inflation and the collapse of a controversial stablecoin project.
The price of bitcoin plunged as low as $26,595.52 Thursday morning, according to Bitstamp data. That marks the first time bitcoin has sunk below the $27,000 level since Dec. 30, 2020.
As of 1:30 a.m. ET, bitcoin was trading at $27,061, down 15% in the last 24 hours.
Ether, the second-biggest digital currency, tanked to as low as $1,789 per coin. It’s the first time the token has fallen beneath the $2,000 mark since July 2021.
Ether was last down 23% at a price of $1,852.
Investors are fleeing from cryptocurrencies at a time when stock markets have plunged from the highs of the coronavirus pandemic on fears over soaring prices and a deteriorating economic outlook.
U.S. inflation data out Wednesday showed prices for goods and services jumping 8.3% in April, higher than expected by analysts and close to the highest level in 40 years.
Also weighing on traders’ minds is the downfall of embattled stablecoin protocol Terra.
TerraUSD, or UST, is supposed to mirror the value of the dollar, but it plummeted to less than 30 cents Wednesday, shaking investors’ confidence in the so-called decentralized finance space.
Stablecoins are like the bank accounts of the barely regulated crypto world. Digital currency investors often turn to them for safety in times of volatility in the markets.
But UST, an “algorithmic” stablecoin that’s underpinned by code rather than cash held in a reserve, has struggled to maintain a stable value as holders have bolted for the exit en masse.
As of Thursday morning, UST was trading at about 62 cents, still well below its intended $1 peg.
Luna, another Terra token that has a floating price and is meant to absorb UST price shocks, erased 97% of its value in 24 hours and was last worth just 30 cents — even less than UST.
Investors are scared about the implications for bitcoin. Luna Foundation Guard — a fund set up by Terra creator Do Kwon — had amassed a multibillion-dollar pile of bitcoin to help support UST in times of crisis.
The fear is that Luna Foundation Guard will sell a large portion of its bitcoin holdings to shore up its ailing stablecoin. That’s a risky gamble, not least because bitcoin is itself an incredibly volatile asset.
Adding to investors’ fears Thursday was a drop in the value of tether, the world’s biggest stablecoin. The token at one point slipped below 99 cents. Economists have long feared that tether may not have the required amount of reserves to bolster its dollar peg in the event of mass withdrawals.
