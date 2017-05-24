We’re still reviewing 2017 budget- FG

The Federal Government says it is still analysing and reviewing the 2017 budget passed by the National Àssembly penultimate Thursday.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, said this on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The acting president had last Friday received the details of the passed budget from the National Assembly.

The minister explained that after the review, recommendations would be made to the acting president.

Udoma, however, assured that the executive was working fast in lieu of the need to sign the fiscal document as soon as possible.

He also stated that the council found the Gross Domestic Product figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday encouraging as it indicated that the nation was getting out of recession.