Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Aston Villa boss in huge move from Rangers
Steven Gerrard has officially been named Aston Villa’s new manager – with the former Rangers chief to be backed in the January transfer window.
The Liverpool legend, 41, has enjoyed success north of the border with Rangers since taking over in June 2018.
StevenIn his first managerial role, Gerrard led the Glasgow side to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade in 2020-21.
And with his stock continuing to rise, the 114-cap former England midfielder has replaced Dean Smith as manager after his sacking following a FIFTH consecutive Prem defeat at Southampton.
The Kop icon has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park and will be in charge for the first time next Saturday at home to Brighton.
Gerrard said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.
“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club.
“Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart.
“I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”
Villa have had to pay a compensation fee of around £3m to the Scottish giants to get their man, plus a little extra for his assistant Gary McAllister.
Villa CEO Christian Purslow said: “The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach.
“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.
“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm.
“His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.
“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.
“We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018.”
Gerrard has long been tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager when the German decides to leave the club.
Klopp is under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season – the same as Gerrard’s ends at Villa – and has admitted he would be open to the German national team job one day.
Taking the role at Villa will give him vital Premier League experience, as well as the chance to make a name for himself in English management.
He takes charge of Villa, who welcome Liverpool to Villa Park on December 11, currently 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.
Smith was sacked after Villa lost their fifth match in a row at Southampton last Friday night.
Gerrard admitted a YEAR ago that his wife Alex would love to see him quit football management to spend more time with the family.
Family man Gerrard travels down to spend time with his family in Cheshire as much as possible – but it can’t be easy being apart from his wife Alex and kids Lexie, Lilly-Ella, Lourdes and little Lio.
The football legend married model Alex in 2007 – but she decided against uprooting the family and moving to Scotland when he took the job.
UK congratulates Soludo, hails INEC on Anambra election
The United Kingdom has congratulated the winner of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Professor Charles Soludo.
The UK also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission, saying the results released by the electoral body are consistent with the results obtained through the civil society Parallel Vote Tabulation process carried out by YIAGA Africa.
This was disclosed in a statement titled, ‘UK Statement On Anambra Governorship Election,’ shared on the @UKinNigeria social media handle on Thursday.
The statement read, “We offer our congratulations to Prof. Charles Soludo who has been declared winner of the Anambra State governorship election. We note that the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission are consistent with the results obtained through the civil society Parallel Vote Tabulation process carried out by YIAGA Africa.
“Our mission, which observed the preparations for the poll, acknowledges the collective effort of stakeholders in the conduct of the election. The people of Anambra have demonstrated resilience and a commitment to democracy.
“We recognise that independent Nigerian voices have expressed concerns about the conduct of the electoral process, in particular around logistics, accreditation of voters, deployment of polling officials, and low voter turnout. The UK is encouraged by the use and transparency of INEC’s result viewing portal in the electoral process.
“We encourage any party or individual who is dissatisfied with the process to seek redress in a peaceful manner and through the appropriate legal channels.
“As a long-standing partner of the Nigerian people, the UK will continue to support Nigeria and its civil society in drawing lessons from these elections and the deepening of its democracy, including the integrity of its elections.”
Speaking after the election, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, said, “Credible and inclusive elections are fundamental to Nigeria’s democratic growth. I encourage INEC and all stakeholders to continue improving the electoral system and to ensure meaningful participation of young people, women and citizens generally in the democratic process”.
Northern govs greet Buhari’s powerful nephew, Mamman Daura at 82
The Northern Governors Forum has felicitated elder statesman, Mallam Mamman Daura on his 82nd birthday.
Daura is a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Governor Samuel Bako Lalong, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, noted that Daura is a statesman that has dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria, the growth of the region, and humanity over the years in his professional career and after retirement.
The Forum hailed Daura’s achievements as a diligent public administrator, outstanding journalist, and editor of the New Nigerian Newspapers, acknowledging that he exhibited sound knowledge, responsibility, patriotism, and experience in serving the society while mentoring many in the public and private sectors.
The chairman, in a statement through Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press & Public Affairs to Governor Lalong explained that Nigeria and the Northern region have benefitted enormously from his versatility and entrepreneurship which saw him venturing into the textile and banking industries at various times as well as playing various roles in others.
The Northern Governors Forum while praying God to grant him good health and protection, enjoined the elder statesman to continue to avail the nation of his fountain of knowledge, wisdom and experience, particularly in addressing some of the challenges Nigeria is passing through.
Five things you didn’t know about new Anambra First Lady, Nonye Soludo
The 2021 governorship election in Anambra state has come and gone. A new governor that will take the reign of power from the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano has been elected.
He is a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo
While Soludo is not new to the political circle, little is known about the woman who will become the first lady of the state, Mrs. Nonye Soludo .
Here are 5 things you need to know about the new First Lady of Anambra.
- She is from the same local government with her husband
She hails from lsuofia, Aguata LGA of Anambra State, the same local government as her husband.
- She schooled in Nigeria and UK
The 51-years- old is a graduate of Computer Science for the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She graduated from UNN in 1995. She later did her Master of Science in Accounting and Finance from University of Westminister, UK in 2006.
- She owns her own company
After bagging her master’s degree, she started her own company Healthy Living Foods Ltd in UK.
- She is also into real estate.
Aside from her food company, the new Anambra First Lady is also into real estate. She is CEO/ Managing Director of Charles Frances Properties London since 2016
- She takes her role as a mother very seriously.
Her marriage to Professor Charles Soludo produced 6 children – 2 girls and 4 boys. She does not joke with her family as she gives her husband the strength to succeed.
