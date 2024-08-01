



Imane Khelif’s win at the 2024 Paris Olympics has reignited intense discussions about gender eligibility in sports. BBC Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce described the victory as a disaster for the Algerian boxer, whose success was stained by controversy over her eligibility to compete in women’s events.

Khelif faced Italy’s Angela Carini in the women’s 145lb [66kg] class. The match ended abruptly when Khelif landed a powerful right-hand punch to Carini’s face, prompting the Italian fighter to signal for a time-out. Her coach tried to adjust her headgear, which had slipped due to the impact. Although she briefly continued, Carini eventually ended the fight with 2:14 remaining in the first round, citing severe pain in her nose and concerns for her health. The victory garnered significant backlash, especially from prominent figures in combat athletics. Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya criticized Khelif, stating, “Men should not be boxing women. Lol, he couldn’t even finish her. Anyway, People > politics.”

Women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Fox News, advocating for gender-specific competitions and suggesting that transgender athletes should have their category. Khelif has competed in women’s athletics since her boxing debut in 2018. Khelif’s participation in women’s boxing has been controversial for at least a year. In 2023, the International Boxing Association disqualified her from the Women’s World Championships just hours before her gold medal match in New Delhi for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria. Despite this, she was allowed to compete in the Olympics due to the International Olympic Committee’s [IOC] rules and regulations.

Bunce expressed concern over the impact of Khelif’s backlash on boxing’s future. “I think it has hurt Olympic boxing at a crucial time where its future is still being discussed. It’s an absolute disaster,” he said on BBC radio. He acknowledged the complex situation Khelif finds herself in, adding, “You have to feel a little bit for Khelif. She’s stuck in the middle of something here that’s absolutely devastating, and it’s not over yet.” Despite the controversy, Khelif has received support from some corners of the boxing community. UK veteran Amy Broadhurst, who has 109 professional fights and previously defeated Khelif, supported her former opponent.

On X [formerly Twitter], Broadhurst wrote, “Have a lot of people texting me over Imane Khelif. Personally, I don’t think she has done anything to ‘cheat’. I think it’s the way she was born & that’s out of her control. The fact that she has been beaten by 9 females before says it all.” Bunce agreed with Broadhurst’s comment, responding, “Well said.” As Khelif prepares for her next fight on Saturday, August 3, the debate over her eligibility and the broader implications for gender in sports continues. If she wins her next match, she will be guaranteed at least a bronze medal, further intensifying the spotlight on her and the ongoing controversy.





