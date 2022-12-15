Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was ‘thankful for life’ before suicide

Stephen “tWitch” Boss said he was “thankful for life” just two weeks before his tragic death by suicide.

“Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life,” the former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ captioned an Instagram photo on Nov. 24 while celebrating Thanksgiving with his family.

“Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours. 🦃❤️✌🏾,” he added with the hashtags #bossfamily and #turkeyday.

In the picture, Boss had on a big smile as he posed in front of a table filled with food beside his wife, Allison Holker, and their three kids, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Several fans have since flooded the comments section of the post to mourn the shocking loss.

“This is why I don’t get it bro. It’s not making any sense,” one heartbroken follower wrote.

“I wish you would have held on to this feeling. My heart is broken,” a second commented.

“Crazy how he typed this message and he was hurting the whole time 😢,” a third added.

“Man bro, man 😢 depression is the devil. Sad, confused, all of it. Depression is lonely even surrounded by love. Breaks my heart,” a fourth noted.

Page Six confirmed Wednesday that Boss died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head on Dec. 13. He was 40 years old.

Ellen DeGeneres, who had worked with Boss since 2014 and became close friends with him over the years, shared that she was “heartbroken” over the news.

“tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” the comedian, 64, wrote on Instagram. “Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Holker, 34, also mourned the death of her husband with a sentimental statement.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” she said. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Holker was the one who alerted authorities Tuesday that something did not seem right with Boss. She reportedly told police that he had left home without warning and was not answering his phone. Soon after, he was found dead in a motel room not far from their Los Angeles home.

The couple had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days prior.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” Holker gushed in a sweet Instagram post last Saturday. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

Boss also celebrated the milestone, writing on his own account, “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker#9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The “So You Think You Can Dance” alums married in 2013. They welcomed Maddox and Zaia together, and Boss adopted Holker’s eldest, Weslie, from a previous relationship. The pair had discussed having more children less than a month before the TV star’s death.